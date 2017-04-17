Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

April 17, 2017   |   Ithaca, NY

Sports

Men’s and women’s crew celebrate Senior Day at home

Men’s and women’s crew celebrate Senior Day at home
  SAM FULLER/THE ITHACAN
The women's crew team competing in their race at the Cayuga Inlet against St. Lawrence University, Smith College and Skidmore College April 15.
By — Assistant Sports Editor
Published: April 17, 2017

The men’s and women’s crew celebrated their senior day as 14 seniors rowed for the last time at the Cayuga Inlet and took on Skidmore College, St. Lawrence University, and Smith College.

For the men’s team, the second Varsity 8 boat won their race at the meet with a time of 6:19.07. The Bombers Varsity 8 boat defeated the Saints of St. Lawrence University with a time of 6:09.07.

In the men’s Novice 8 race, the Bombers finished with a time of 6:31.59, which was about 20 seconds faster than St. Lawrence’s ‘A’ boat.

For the women’s team, the Varsity 8 boat defeated Skidmore College with a fast time of 6:40.37.

The women’s second Varsity 8 boat won their race with an even 7:00.00.

The third Varsity 8 boat clocked a time of 7:25.4 and beat out Smith College by 25.6 seconds.

The Novice 8 boat also defeated Smith College in their race by 28.9 seconds, making their finishing time 7:34.3.

In the women’s Novice 4 race, the boat came in first with a time of 7:59.1, beating out St. Lawrence University by 36.5 seconds.

The Bombers next race begins at 8 a.m. April 22 as they travel to Worcester, Massachusetts, to take on Trinity College, Worcester Polytechnic Institute, Colby College and the University of New Hampshire.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Articles

Men’s and women’s crew celebrate Senior Day at home

Men’s and women’s crew celebrate Senior Day at home

By | Apr 17, 2017

Women’s lacrosse defeats Nazareth College 18–8

Women’s lacrosse defeats Nazareth College 18–8

By | Apr 17, 2017

Track and field competes in Pennsylvania April 13-15

Track and field competes in Pennsylvania April 13-15

By | Apr 16, 2017

Trending Stories

Review: ‘Infinite’ fills the classic rock void

Review: ‘Infinite’ fills the classic rock void

By | Apr 13, 2017

Q&A: Nick Sagan pushes beyond his father’s legacy

Q&A: Nick Sagan pushes beyond his father’s legacy

By | Apr 12, 2017

If I’m not a person of color, and I’m not white, then what am I?

The term “people of color” includes Asian Americans

By | Oct 21, 2015

Related Articles

Crew opens up their spring season at the Cayuga Duals

Crew opens up their spring season at the Cayuga Duals

By | Apr 2, 2017

Women’s crew aims to qualify for national championships

Women’s crew aims to qualify for national championships

By | Mar 1, 2017

Ithaca College crew holds annual Row for Humanity event

Ithaca College crew holds annual Row for Humanity event

By | Feb 6, 2017

Comments

Related Topics

Bomberscayuga inletColby Collegemen’s and women’s crewSaintsSkidmore CollegeSmith CollegeSt. Lawrence UniversityTrinity CollegeUniversity of New HampshireWorcester Polytechnic Institute