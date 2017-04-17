Men’s and women’s crew celebrate Senior Day at home

The men’s and women’s crew celebrated their senior day as 14 seniors rowed for the last time at the Cayuga Inlet and took on Skidmore College, St. Lawrence University, and Smith College.

For the men’s team, the second Varsity 8 boat won their race at the meet with a time of 6:19.07. The Bombers Varsity 8 boat defeated the Saints of St. Lawrence University with a time of 6:09.07.

In the men’s Novice 8 race, the Bombers finished with a time of 6:31.59, which was about 20 seconds faster than St. Lawrence’s ‘A’ boat.

For the women’s team, the Varsity 8 boat defeated Skidmore College with a fast time of 6:40.37.

The women’s second Varsity 8 boat won their race with an even 7:00.00.

The third Varsity 8 boat clocked a time of 7:25.4 and beat out Smith College by 25.6 seconds.

The Novice 8 boat also defeated Smith College in their race by 28.9 seconds, making their finishing time 7:34.3.

In the women’s Novice 4 race, the boat came in first with a time of 7:59.1, beating out St. Lawrence University by 36.5 seconds.

The Bombers next race begins at 8 a.m. April 22 as they travel to Worcester, Massachusetts, to take on Trinity College, Worcester Polytechnic Institute, Colby College and the University of New Hampshire.