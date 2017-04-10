Advertisement
The Ithacan

April 10, 2017   |   Ithaca, NY

Men’s and women’s crew competes April 8 and April 9

  SAM FULLER/THE ITHACAN
The women's crew competing at the Cayuga Inlet April 8 against Rochester Institute of Technology and University of Rochester.
By — Staff Writer
Published: April 10, 2017

The Ithaca College women’s and men’s crew won all four of their races against the University of Rochester and Rochester Institute of Technology April 8 in less than desirable weather conditions.

The women’s Varsity 8 boat won its race with a time of 7:37.64, beating RIT, who went a 7:38.40, and Rochester, who went an 8:30.28.

The second Varsity 8 boat crossed the finish line with a time of 8:02.18, 14.7 seconds faster than RIT and about 27 seconds faster than Rochester.

In the Varsity 4 race, Ithaca took the two top spots, with the first boat finishing with a time of 6:27.0 and the second boat with a 6:55.0.

The men’s team’s second Varsity 8 boat won with a time of 7:21.6, and the Novice 4 boat won with a time of 6:15.86. The Varsity 8 and Novice 8 races were beaten out by RIT.

On April 9, the women’s team once again swept all of their races against SUNY Geneseo and St. John Fisher College. The Varsity 8 race won with a time of 7:05.57, Varsity 4 won their race with a time of 7:53.5, and the Novice 8 won with a time of 7:45.1.

The men also won all of their races April 9 against SUNY Geneseo and St John Fisher.

The Varsity 8 boat won with a time of 6:07.3, beating Geneseo by 21.1 seconds and St John Fisher by 38.2 seconds.

The Varsity 4 won by just 6.7 seconds with a time of 7:09.1 over St. John Fisher’s 7:15.8, and the Novice 8 won by over a minute with a time of 6:27.5.

The men and women will return at 11 a.m. April 15 at the Cayuga Inlet against Skidmore College and St. Lawrence University.

