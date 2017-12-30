Advertisement
Men’s basketball competes in Land of Magic Tournament

  PHOTO ILLUSTRATION BY EVE MAHANEY
By — Staff Writer
Published: December 30, 2017

The Ithaca College men’s basketball team beat Brooklyn College 81–65 and lost to Hiram College 81–64 at the Land of Magic Tournament in Daytona, Florida. The loss to the Terriers snapped the Bombers’ seven-game winning streak, making them 7–2 on the season.

In the win over Brooklyn College, the Blue and Gold were led by sophomore Riley Thompson’s 15 points. The South Hill Squad’s bench played a big part in the win while scoring 27 points. The Blue and Gold had success throughout the game by scoring 40 points in the paint. The win brought head coach Jim Mullins’ win total up to 305, which is two short of the college’s all-time record of 307 wins.

During the second game, the Bombers were unable to secure the victory against the Terriers. Thompson led the Blue and Gold with 32 points in the contest during the loss while fellow sophomore Sebastian Alderete had 17 points. The Terriers had all five starters score in double digits, with freshman Jalen Kirksey being the highest scorer with 19 points.

The next game for the Bombers will be a Liberty League matchup against Union College at 8 p.m. on Jan. 5 at Ben Light Gymnasium.

