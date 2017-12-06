Men’s basketball continues four-game winning streak

The Ithaca College men’s basketball team traveled to Wells College on Dec. 5 riding a four game winning streak. The Blue and Gold, now 5–1 on the season, defeated Wells College 75–62. The Express is now 1–5 on the season.

The Bombers started the game hot, going up 21–5 early in the game. Leading the way for the Bombers in the first half was sophomore guard Riley Thompson who tallied 10 points. Senior guard Marc Chasin and freshman forward Bryan Karl both chipped in as well, tallying seven points each in the first half. The South Hill squad shot 44.7 percent in the first half, going 17-for-38 from the field.

The Blue and Gold continued the high scoring in the second half, increasing a 22–point lead to a 32–point lead early on. The key factor for the Bombers was the 17 points scored off of turnovers. Two other major reasons the Bombers won were not losing a lead once and the bench contributing 16 points.

The Express was able to battle back, closing the lead to only 11 points with just over two minutes remaining, but the lead was too much as the South Hill squad closed out the victory with four free throws, making the final score 75–62.

Thompson led the Bombers in scoring, putting up 17 points on the night. Junior guard Matt Flood tallied 15 points during the game while Chasin finished the game with 14 points, five rebounds, and five assists.

Ithaca will play No. 17 University of Rochester at 7 p.m. on Dec. 12 in Rochester, New York.