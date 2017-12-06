Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

December 6, 2017   |   Ithaca, NY

Sports

Men’s basketball continues four-game winning streak

Men’s basketball continues four-game winning streak
  PHOTO ILLUSTRATION BY EVE MAHANEY
By — Staff Writer
Published: December 6, 2017

The Ithaca College men’s basketball team traveled to Wells College on Dec. 5 riding a four game winning streak. The Blue and Gold, now 5–1 on the season, defeated Wells College 75–62. The Express is now 15 on the season.

The Bombers started the game hot, going up 21–5 early in the game. Leading the way for the Bombers in the first half was sophomore guard Riley Thompson who tallied 10 points. Senior guard Marc Chasin and freshman forward Bryan Karl both chipped in as well, tallying seven points each in the first half. The South Hill squad shot 44.7 percent in the first half, going 17-for-38 from the field.

The Blue and Gold continued the high scoring in the second half, increasing a 22point lead to a 32point lead early on. The key factor for the Bombers was the 17 points scored off of turnovers. Two other major reasons the Bombers won were not losing a lead once and the bench contributing 16 points.

The Express was able to battle back, closing the lead to only 11 points with just over two minutes remaining, but the lead was too much as the South Hill squad closed out the victory with four free throws, making the final score 75–62.

Thompson led the Bombers in scoring, putting up 17 points on the night. Junior guard Matt Flood tallied 15 points during the game while Chasin finished the game with 14 points, five rebounds, and five assists.

Ithaca will play No. 17 University of Rochester at 7 p.m. on Dec. 12 in Rochester, New York.

Latest Articles

Men’s basketball continues four-game winning streak

Men’s basketball continues four-game winning streak

By | Dec 6, 2017

Review: ‘Goodbye Christopher Robin’ is an unbearable biopic

Review: ‘Goodbye Christopher Robin’ is an unbearable biopic

By | Dec 6, 2017

Wrestler trains with Olympians to improve after last season

Wrestler trains with Olympians to improve after last season

By | Dec 6, 2017

Trending Stories

Commentary: Don’t replace photogs with the iPhone

Commentary: Don’t replace photogs with the iPhone

By | Dec 4, 2017

Schools collaborate to begin development of new MBA

Schools collaborate to begin development of new MBA

By | Dec 3, 2017

If I’m not a person of color, and I’m not white, then what am I?

The term “people of color” includes Asian Americans

By | Oct 21, 2015

Related Articles

Overtime thriller allows men’s basketball to win 87–79

Overtime thriller allows men’s basketball to win 87–79

By | Dec 3, 2017

Men’s basketball gets first win in the Liberty League

Men’s basketball gets first win in the Liberty League

By | Dec 2, 2017

Men’s basketball defeats SUNY Cortland in dramatic fashion

Men’s basketball defeats SUNY Cortland in dramatic fashion

By | Nov 29, 2017

Comments

Related Topics

Blue and GoldBombersBryan KarlExpressIthaca CollegeMarc ChasinMatt FloodMen's BasketballRiley ThompsonSouth Hill squadUniversity of RochesterWells College