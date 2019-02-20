Men’s basketball defeat Vassar College 89–62

The Ithaca College men’s basketball team headed to Poughkeepsie, New York, to play the Vassar College Brewers on Feb. 16 for their last game of the regular season.

The Bombers had a rough start as the Brewers made them fight for every point. Junior guard Sebastian Alderete assisted junior captain Riley Thompson for a 3-point shot. Alderete followed, consecutively making a 2–point layup, assisted by freshman guard Skylar Sinon. Senior forward Peter Ezema tied the game, 7–7. The Bombers took their first timeout as they started to fall behind, 9–17.

The Bombers pulled ahead, 28–26. Senior guard Jake Mitchell has been out for most of the season with an injury, however, he played this game. He made a layup, making the score 33–29. As the set tied again, 33–33, Ezema gained control by getting a 3–pointer, untying the game to 36–33.

The Bombers trailed in the beginning of the first half, but the team took control of the game toward the end. At the end of the first half, the Bombers led by 50–40.

Sinon started off the second half with a 3–pointer which was assisted by senior captain Matt Flood. Ezema stepped up this half, as he rebounded his own ball, as the score turned 60–43. Thompson advanced the score by making a 2–point score, pulling ahead by 22 points, 65–43. Sophomore guard Cooper Macklin assisted Alderete for a 3–pointer to gain more of a led, 77–52. Mitchell makes both of his foul shots, 87–59. Freshman guard Tommy Carver was assisted by sophomore guard Lucas Joshi for a layup, finalizing the score to 89–62.