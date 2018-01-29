Men’s basketball loses to Union College 82–79

The Ithaca College men’s basketball team lost to Union College 82–79 on Jan. 27. This is the Blue and Gold’s second straight loss, putting the Bombers overall record this year at 12–6 and 7–4 in the Liberty League Conference play.

The Blue and Gold grabbed a solid 42 rebounds, but were ultimately out rebounded by the Dutchmen and senior forward Greg King, who contributed 19 of their 56 total rebounds.

Senior guard Carroll Rich scored 18 points off of the bench to lead the Bombers in scoring. Rich was closely followed by senior guard Marc Chasin’s 17 points and junior forward Miles Herman’s 16 points.

Herman also led the South Hill Squad with 12 rebounds and was followed closely by junior forward Peter Ezema’s 10 rebounds. Both juniors posted double-double stat lines in points and rebounds.

The Bombers went into halftime trailing the Dutchmen 38–26. The college shot 33 percent from the field before the break and made only one of their six attempts from beyond the arc.

The Dutchmen had similar struggles from beyond the arc, making only one of their 10 attempts while only shooting 38 percent for the first half.

The Blue and Gold dominated the second half by outscoring Union 53–49. The college shot 52 percent from the field after halftime and slightly improved their three point percentage, making 2-of-8 threes.

Union struggled after a solid first half, making only 28 percent of their field goal attempts and went 2-of-5 threes.

With 1:36 left in the game, the Bombers completed a 10–1 to pull themselves back into the game. Sophomore Riley Thompson hit both of his free throws with 29 seconds left to cut the score to 77–76. However, the run proved to not be enough for the Bombers as they lost by three points.

The Bombers will be looking to end their losing streak when they face Skidmore College on the road at 8 p.m. on Feb. 2 in Saratoga Springs, New York.