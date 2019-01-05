Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

January 5, 2019   |   Ithaca, NY

Sports

Men’s basketball picks up Liberty League victory

Men’s basketball picks up Liberty League victory
By — Sports Editor
Published: January 5, 2019

The Ithaca College men’s basketball team defeated Union College 89–74 on Jan. 4. The Liberty League Conference win propelled the Bombers to a 6–4 record overall, and a 2–1 record within the conference.

After jumping out to a 4–0 lead, the Bombers immediately surrendered five straight points to fall behind 5–4. This deficit would be the only one the Blue and Gold would face during a matchup, as a jump shot by junior captain Riley Thompson would put the Bombers ahead, and the team never looked back.

With 8:26 remaining in the first half, the Bombers took their first doubledigit lead after a three-pointer from sophomore forward Bryan Karl, giving the South Hill squad a 25–14 lead. They would continue to roll and take a 50–32 lead into halftime.

The Bombers would never let the Dutchmen get within 15 points in the second half, and led by as many as 23 points.

The Blue and Gold were carried by Karl and Thompson, who each contributed 21 points. Freshman guard Skylar Sinon added 15 points, while senior forward Peter Ezema dropped 12 points and 13 rebounds, good for his 30th career double-double.

The Bombers are back in action 4 p.m. Jan. 5 against Hobart College in Geneva, New York.

Latest Articles

Women’s basketball defeats Union College 56–38

Women’s basketball defeats Union College 56–38

By | Jan 5, 2019

Men’s basketball picks up Liberty League victory

Men’s basketball picks up Liberty League victory

By | Jan 5, 2019

Men’s Basketball goes 1–1 at Land of Magic Tournament

Men’s Basketball goes 1–1 at Land of Magic Tournament

By | Dec 31, 2018

Related Articles

Men’s Basketball goes 1–1 at Land of Magic Tournament

Men’s Basketball goes 1–1 at Land of Magic Tournament

By | Dec 31, 2018

Men’s basketball upsets No. 13 University of Rochester

Men’s basketball upsets No. 13 University of Rochester

By | Dec 12, 2018

Women’s basketball falls in tournament championship

Women’s basketball falls in tournament championship

By | Dec 16, 2018

Comments

Related Topics

Blue and GoldBombersBryan KarlDutchmenGenevaHobart CollegeIthaca CollegeLiberty League ConferenceNew YorkPeter EzemaRiley ThompsonSkylar SinonSouth Hill squadUnion College