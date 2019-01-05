Men’s basketball picks up Liberty League victory

The Ithaca College men’s basketball team defeated Union College 89–74 on Jan. 4. The Liberty League Conference win propelled the Bombers to a 6–4 record overall, and a 2–1 record within the conference.

After jumping out to a 4–0 lead, the Bombers immediately surrendered five straight points to fall behind 5–4. This deficit would be the only one the Blue and Gold would face during a matchup, as a jump shot by junior captain Riley Thompson would put the Bombers ahead, and the team never looked back.

With 8:26 remaining in the first half, the Bombers took their first double–digit lead after a three-pointer from sophomore forward Bryan Karl, giving the South Hill squad a 25–14 lead. They would continue to roll and take a 50–32 lead into halftime.

The Bombers would never let the Dutchmen get within 15 points in the second half, and led by as many as 23 points.

The Blue and Gold were carried by Karl and Thompson, who each contributed 21 points. Freshman guard Skylar Sinon added 15 points, while senior forward Peter Ezema dropped 12 points and 13 rebounds, good for his 30th career double-double.

The Bombers are back in action 4 p.m. Jan. 5 against Hobart College in Geneva, New York.