Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

April 9, 2017   |   Ithaca, NY

Sports

Men’s lacrosse comes back with win over Nazareth College

By — Staff Writer
Published: April 9, 2017

The Ithaca College men’s lacrosse team put an end to their two-game losing streak April 8 after beating the Nazareth College Golden Flyers 13–8 in Rochester, New York.

Senior goalkeeper Jack Deragon had 10 saves and senior attacker John Januszkiewicz made three goals. Senior attacker Jack Shumway put up three assists for the team.

The two teams exchanged goals in the first minute of the game, but the Golden Flyers added on two more goals to make it a 3–1 game.

With five minutes left in the first quarter, the Bombers cut the Golden Flyers’ lead to one on a goal by sophomore attacker Will Witter assisted by Shumway.

Midway through the second quarter, junior midfielder Greg Drillock drew the Bombers even on an unassisted goal. At the end of the half, the game was tied 3–3.

When the whistle blew to start the third quarter, the Bombers came out swinging. The team outscored the Golden Flyers and took a 9–4 lead into the final quarter.

As the game came to an end, the Golden Flyers did everything they could to force a come back.  However, the Bombers’ strong defense and well-controlled offense helped them put an end to their skid.

As a team, the South Hill squad had 28 ground balls and 24 shots on goal. However, they failed to score on any of their power play opportunities and only won six of their 25 face offs.

The team will return to action at 4 p.m. April 12 at Higgins Stadium to host the St. John Fisher College Cardinals.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Articles

The men’s lacrosse team defeated Nazareth College on the road to end their two-game losing streak in come back style.

Men’s lacrosse comes back with win over Nazareth College

By | Apr 9, 2017

Track and field teams compete at Coach P Invitational

Track and field teams compete at Coach P Invitational

By | Apr 9, 2017

BREAKING: Man shot on Ithaca Commons

BREAKING: Man shot on Ithaca Commons

By The Ithacan | Apr 9, 2017

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Stories

BREAKING: Ithaca College faculty union ratifies contract

BREAKING: Ithaca College faculty union ratifies contract

By | Apr 7, 2017

Tennis player battles on the court for sentimental reasons

Tennis player battles on the court for sentimental reasons

By | Apr 5, 2017

Professor cooks cuisine to understand medieval history

Professor cooks cuisine to understand medieval history

By | Apr 4, 2017

Related Articles

Powerful offense helps the men’s lacrosse team

Powerful offense helps the men’s lacrosse team

By | Apr 5, 2017

IC men’s lacrosse suffers their second overtime loss on the road to Steven’s Institute of Technology 11–10.

Men’s lacrosse loses to Stevens in overtime 11–10

By | Apr 1, 2017

The Ithaca College men’s lacrosse team defeated Empire 8 rivals Utica College 19–2 in Utica, New York.

IC men’s lacrosse defeats Utica College 19–2

By | Mar 26, 2017

Comments

Related Topics

BombersGolden FlyersGreg DrillockHiggins StadiumJack DeragonJack ShumwayJohn Januszkiewiczmen's lacrosseNazareth College Golden FlyersSouth Hill squadSt. John Fisher College CardinalsWill Witter