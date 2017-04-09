Men’s lacrosse comes back with win over Nazareth College

The Ithaca College men’s lacrosse team put an end to their two-game losing streak April 8 after beating the Nazareth College Golden Flyers 13–8 in Rochester, New York.

Senior goalkeeper Jack Deragon had 10 saves and senior attacker John Januszkiewicz made three goals. Senior attacker Jack Shumway put up three assists for the team.

The two teams exchanged goals in the first minute of the game, but the Golden Flyers added on two more goals to make it a 3–1 game.

With five minutes left in the first quarter, the Bombers cut the Golden Flyers’ lead to one on a goal by sophomore attacker Will Witter assisted by Shumway.

Midway through the second quarter, junior midfielder Greg Drillock drew the Bombers even on an unassisted goal. At the end of the half, the game was tied 3–3.

When the whistle blew to start the third quarter, the Bombers came out swinging. The team outscored the Golden Flyers and took a 9–4 lead into the final quarter.

As the game came to an end, the Golden Flyers did everything they could to force a come back. However, the Bombers’ strong defense and well-controlled offense helped them put an end to their skid.

As a team, the South Hill squad had 28 ground balls and 24 shots on goal. However, they failed to score on any of their power play opportunities and only won six of their 25 face offs.

The team will return to action at 4 p.m. April 12 at Higgins Stadium to host the St. John Fisher College Cardinals.