Men’s lacrosse defeats against Alfred University 20–9

The No. 10 Ithaca College men’s lacrosse team (11–3, 5–2) got back in the win column April 22, defeating the Alfred University Saxons (5–7, 1–5) 20–9 at Higgins Stadium.

Sophomore midfielder Josh Della Puca led the team with five goals. Three players tied for two assists, and senior goalie Justin Isaacs had seven saves.

The Saxons got on top 1–0 less than two minutes into the first quarter, but the Bombers responded quickly, putting up five unanswered goals of their own before the quarter’s end. Junior attackman Jake Cotton had two of those goals, as well as an assist.

The Saxons fought a lot harder in the second quarter, but the Blue and Gold held their own, enough to take a 9–4 lead into halftime.

The Bombers got off to a hot start in the third quarter, scoring six unanswered goals before the Saxons got back on the board with 3:52 left. However, the Bombers would add four more goals before the end of the quarter, making it a 19–5 game

The fourth quarter was very much a defensive battle as both teams combined for just six goals, three by Alfred and one by the Bombers.

The team had 13 saves and caused 17 turnovers. They also went 18 for 32 on faceoffs.

The South Hill squad returns to action at 4 p.m. April 26 at Higgins Stadium when the team hosts the Elmira College Soaring Eagles.