Men’s lacrosse dominates Elmira College at home 19–4.

The Ithaca College men’s lacrosse team (12–3, 6–1) emerged victorious over the Elmira College Soaring Eagles (1–11, 1–6), their Empire 8 foes, 19–4 April 26 at Higgins Stadium.

The Bombers put the game to rest early, racking up nine goals from six different scorers within the opening 10 minutes of the game.

Senior attacker Jack Shumway snagged two goals, while fellow senior attacker and team captain John Januszkiewicz grabbed three goals and dished out one assist.

Shumway currently sits atop the Empire 8 with 48 goals this season, as well as in goals per game with an average just under 3.5.

Elmira put a point on the board when junior attacker Nevin Olney went unassisted to cut the Bomber lead to 9–1.

Freshman attacker Dan Lee of the Blue and Gold struck the back of the net off a feed from fellow freshman midfielder Kevin Enos.

The Bombers then added five more goals: One for freshman midfielder Matt Montgomery, another for Lee, and two each for freshman midfielder Doug Hill and senior attacker Sean Ferrito to extend the lead to 16–1.

Just under a minute before halftime, Elmira’s senior attacker Anthony LaRusso netted two quick goals just 11 seconds apart, making the score 16–3 heading into the break.

Using that late momentum, Elmira came out swinging. The team scored their fourth and final goal just 10 seconds into the second half to make the score 16–4.

The Blue and Gold tightened their grip on the game, scoring the final three goals and winning by 19–4.

Freshman goalie Robby Atwood played the entire first half and made three saves, registering the win. In the second half, senior goalie Justin Isaacs made seven saves and sophomore goalie Davis Bird made two saves.

The Bombers finish off their regular season against Hartwick College at 3 p.m. April 29 on the South Hill. The game will serve as Senior Day for the Blue and Gold.