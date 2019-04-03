Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

April 3, 2019   |   Ithaca, NY

Sports

Men’s lacrosse narrowly defeats Vassar College 15–14

Men’s lacrosse narrowly defeats Vassar College 15–14
By — Staff Writer
Published: April 3, 2019

The Ithaca College men’s lacrosse team claimed a 15–14 victory over the Vassar College Brewers in pursuit of the Liberty League title. The win improved the Blue and Gold’s record to 62 on the season and 31 within the Liberty League.

The South Hill squad entered the game with energy from a 1211 double-overtime win over No. 18  St. Lawrence University, while Vassar was crawling out with a 26 start to the season and an 02 mark in the Liberty League.

The Bombers and Brewers went back and forth scoring, keeping within one point of each other for the majority of the first quarter. With 8.6 seconds remaining in the game, junior attacker Ryan Ozsvath claimed a goal that put the Bombers ahead.

Five minutes into the second quarter, junior attacker Dan Lee, junior midfielder Kevin Enos and Ozsvath scored putting the Blue and Gold ahead of the Brewers 7–3. The gap did not last long as Vassar sophomore attacker Spencer Duryee started a comeback streak by making a goal with an assist from sophomore attacker Tomas Meade. Vassar Senior midfielder Liam Neville and junior midfielder Cameron Erdman followed in Duryee’s footsteps leaving the score 7–6 at the end of the quarter.

Throughout the third and into the final quarter of the game the Bombers held their lead on Vassar, although the Brewers came close to tying a few times. With 1:53 left in the fourth, Meade scored for the Brewers, tying the score. Ozsvath pulled through with only nine seconds remaining to claim a final goal giving the Bombers the victory.

The South Hill Squad will be back at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3 at Nazareth College.

Latest Articles

Men’s lacrosse narrowly defeats Vassar College 15–14

Men’s lacrosse narrowly defeats Vassar College 15–14

By | Apr 3, 2019

Strategic Planning Committee holds forum with local community members

Strategic Planning Committee holds forum with local community members

By | Apr 3, 2019

BREAKING: VP of institutional advancement will depart college

BREAKING: VP of institutional advancement will depart college

By | Apr 3, 2019

Related Articles

Men’s lacrosse falls to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

Men’s lacrosse falls to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

By | Mar 26, 2019

Ithaca College defeats St. Lawrence in overtime

Ithaca College defeats St. Lawrence in overtime

By | Apr 2, 2019

Aiming to advance further in the NCAA Tournament

Aiming to advance further in the NCAA Tournament

By | Feb 27, 2019

Comments

Related Topics

Blue and GoldBombersbrewersCameron ErdmanDan LeeIthaca CollegeKevin EnosLiam NevilleLiberty LeagueNazareth CollegeRyan OzsvathSouth Hill squadSpencer DuryeeSt. Lawrence UniversityTomas MeadeVassar College