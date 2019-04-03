Men’s lacrosse narrowly defeats Vassar College 15–14

The Ithaca College men’s lacrosse team claimed a 15–14 victory over the Vassar College Brewers in pursuit of the Liberty League title. The win improved the Blue and Gold’s record to 6–2 on the season and 3–1 within the Liberty League.

The South Hill squad entered the game with energy from a 12–11 double-overtime win over No. 18 St. Lawrence University, while Vassar was crawling out with a 2–6 start to the season and an 0–2 mark in the Liberty League.

The Bombers and Brewers went back and forth scoring, keeping within one point of each other for the majority of the first quarter. With 8.6 seconds remaining in the game, junior attacker Ryan Ozsvath claimed a goal that put the Bombers ahead.

Five minutes into the second quarter, junior attacker Dan Lee, junior midfielder Kevin Enos and Ozsvath scored putting the Blue and Gold ahead of the Brewers 7–3. The gap did not last long as Vassar sophomore attacker Spencer Duryee started a comeback streak by making a goal with an assist from sophomore attacker Tomas Meade. Vassar Senior midfielder Liam Neville and junior midfielder Cameron Erdman followed in Duryee’s footsteps leaving the score 7–6 at the end of the quarter.

Throughout the third and into the final quarter of the game the Bombers held their lead on Vassar, although the Brewers came close to tying a few times. With 1:53 left in the fourth, Meade scored for the Brewers, tying the score. Ozsvath pulled through with only nine seconds remaining to claim a final goal giving the Bombers the victory.

The South Hill Squad will be back at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3 at Nazareth College.