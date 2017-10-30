Men’s soccer ends season with a loss to Vassar 1–0

Playing its last game of the 2017 season, the Ithaca College men’s soccer team fell 1–0 to Vassar College on Oct. 28, in Poughkeepsie, New York.

The home team had plenty to play for on its Senior Day.

A win over the Blue and Gold ensured the Brewers would leapfrog Hobart College in the standings and capture both a regular season title and home–field advantage for the playoffs.

Already eliminated from league playoff contention, the Bombers looked to finish the season strong and to spoil the Brewers’ hope of capturing a league title.

Head coach Kyle Dezotell elected to stick with most of his core group of starters. However, a new face, freshman Lee Folger, got the nod in goal for the Bombers.

Both teams were given the time and space to roam on an expansive Gordon Field. It was ultimately the home team that maintained the majority of spells in possession throughout the first half.

The Bombers picked their moments to counter the Brewers on several occasions. However, their attacks were thwarted in the end. The visitors successfully dug in during the first half and helped out their freshman goalie.

The first half ended in a 0–0 stalemate.

Vassar junior midfielder Toby Stansell nearly put the Brewers ahead a 1:17 into the second half. His free header in the 46th minute sailed over Folger and the bar.

It would be the home team that tightened its grip on the game throughout the second half. And the Brewers eventually found the go-ahead goal in the 67th minute, courtesy of sophomore forward Kevin Baliat.

Baliat tipped in senior midfielder Hayden Van Brewer’s dish across the posts to put the Brewers ahead 1–0.

Junior forward Alexander Brosnihan had, perhaps, the best look for the Bombers in the 80th minute. Brosnihan pounced on a loose ball in the Brewers box. His shot was blocked by a Vassar defender who put his body on the line.

In the end, Baliat’s score in the 67th minute was enough for the game winner, but it was not enough for the Brewers to win its regular season.

The Bombers finish their 2017 campaign 7–8–2.