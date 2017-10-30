Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

October 29, 2017   |   Ithaca, NY

Sports

Men’s soccer ends season with a loss to Vassar 1–0

Men’s soccer ends season with a loss to Vassar 1–0
  PHOTO ILLUSTRATION BY AVERI PARECE
By — Staff Writer
Published: October 29, 2017

Playing its last game of the 2017 season, the Ithaca College men’s soccer team fell 1–0 to Vassar College on Oct. 28, in Poughkeepsie, New York.

The home team had plenty to play for on its Senior Day.

A win over the Blue and Gold ensured the Brewers would leapfrog Hobart College in the standings and capture both a regular season title and homefield advantage for the playoffs.

Already eliminated from league playoff contention, the Bombers looked to finish the season strong and to spoil the Brewers hope of capturing a league title.

Head coach Kyle Dezotell elected to stick with most of his core group of starters. However, a new face, freshman Lee Folger, got the nod in goal for the Bombers.

Both teams were given the time and space to roam on an expansive Gordon Field. It was ultimately the home team that maintained the majority of spells in possession throughout the first half.

The Bombers picked their moments to counter the Brewers on several occasions. However, their attacks were thwarted in the end. The visitors successfully dug in during the first half and helped out their freshman goalie.

The first half ended in a 0–0 stalemate.

Vassar junior midfielder Toby Stansell nearly put the Brewers ahead a 1:17 into the second half. His free header in the 46th minute sailed over Folger and the bar.

It would be the home team that tightened its grip on the game throughout the second half. And the Brewers eventually found the go-ahead goal in the 67th minute, courtesy of sophomore forward Kevin Baliat.

Baliat tipped in senior midfielder Hayden Van Brewer’s dish across the posts to put the Brewers ahead 1–0.

Junior forward Alexander Brosnihan had, perhaps, the best look for the Bombers in the 80th minute. Brosnihan pounced on a loose ball in the Brewers box. His shot was blocked by a Vassar defender who put his body on the line.

In the end, Baliat’s score in the 67th minute was enough for the game winner, but it was not enough for the Brewers to win its regular season.

The Bombers finish their 2017 campaign 7–8–2.

Latest Articles

Men’s soccer ends season with a loss to Vassar 1–0

Men’s soccer ends season with a loss to Vassar 1–0

By | Oct 29, 2017

Men’s and women’s swimming and diving loses to RPI

Men’s and women’s swimming and diving loses to RPI

By | Oct 29, 2017

Field hockey defeats SUNY Brockport 6–2 at Higgins Stadium

Field hockey defeats SUNY Brockport 6–2 at Higgins Stadium

By | Oct 29, 2017

Trending Stories

Former IC professor sues the college for $1 million over termination

Former IC professor sues the college for $1 million over termination

By , , | Oct 25, 2017

Barstool Ithaca raises questions about sports culture at IC

Barstool Ithaca raises questions about sports culture at IC

By | Oct 25, 2017

If I’m not a person of color, and I’m not white, then what am I?

The term “people of color” includes Asian Americans

By | Oct 21, 2015

Related Articles

Men’s soccer loses to RPI in overtime Oct. 21 2–1

Men’s soccer loses to RPI in overtime Oct. 21 2–1

By | Oct 23, 2017

IC men’s soccer defeats Union College 4–2 on the road

IC men’s soccer defeats Union College 4–2 on the road

By | Oct 15, 2017

Men’s soccer shuts out Bard College 5–0 at Carp Wood

Men’s soccer shuts out Bard College 5–0 at Carp Wood

By | Oct 8, 2017

Comments

Related Topics

Alexander BrosnihanBlue and GoldBombersbrewersGordon FieldHayden Van BrewerHobart CollegeIthaca CollegeKevin BaliatKyle DezotellLee FolgerMen's SoccerToby StansellVassar College