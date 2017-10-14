Men’s soccer ties Skidmore College 1–1 on the road

The Ithaca College men’s soccer team drew Skidmore College 1–1 in extra time on Oct. 13 Saratoga Springs, New York.

The Bombers entered the match with a record of 5–5–1 on the season, and three points accrued through their first four Liberty League matches. The Bombers looked to take all three from their stop in Saratoga.

Freshman Luke Karen had an early chance at goal in the 13th minute, but his shot was collected by Skidmore keeper Sebastian Bosch.

The Bombers escaped going down a goal in the 21st minute. After sophomore goalkeeper Max Lichtenstein stood tall to stop a shot from Skidmore forward Kevin Santos, the rebound was pulled wide by senior Augustine Okoye.

The Bombers got on the board first just minutes later. After forcing a corner in the 28th minute, junior Nate Mansfield headed home the dish from midfielder Zack Lichtman for his fifth goal of the season.

Although both sides traded spells in possession during the first half, it was, in the end the visitors who managed to put away one of their opportunities.

Skidmore nearly leveled the score two minutes into the second half, but Okoye’s shot rang off Lichtenstein’s post.

It was end-to-end action in the 51st minute. Lichtenstein made a big save on Santos, who dribbled past several Ithaca defenders.

Lichtenstein was called upon again just minutes later. The Bombers’ stalwart keeper answered the call and denied Skidmore midfielder Dario Flores’ shot in the 54th minute.

The home team continued to show more signs of life. Skidmore finally found an equalizer in the 60th minute, courtesy of Okoye, who finally got the better of Lichtenstein.

The Bombers were gifted an opportunity to score minutes later in the 63rd minute. Junior Nathan Schoen’s free kick atop Skidmore’s penalty area was blocked en route to the top corner of Bosch’s goal.

It was the home side that generated more threatening chances thereafter. But Lichtenstein, as he has for the Bombers in many games this season, stood tall to the challenge.

Lichtenstein’s biggest save came in the dying embers of the game, in the 88th minute. He lurched into the air to make a fingertip save on junior Mike Park’s free kick.

The second half ended scoreless and the game continued into overtime.

The Bombers nearly scored with a minute remaining in the contest, just before Skidmore marched down the other end and had a chance of their own.

Ultimately, there was nothing to separate the two sides at the end of an exciting finish to extra time.

With the result, the Bombers now stand at 5–5–2 on the year. It will be a quick turnaround for the Bombers who will travel to Schenectady, New York. Competition begins at 2 p.m. Oct. 14 against Union College.