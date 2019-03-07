Men’s tennis comes up just short against St. Lawrence

The Ithaca College men’s tennis team lost 5–4 to St. Lawrence University at Glazer Arena on March 3.

Junior Minos Stavrakas and senior Stefan Lazarevic were the first doubles team for the Bombers and dropped the match 8–4 to the Saints tandem of sophomore Lee Romanetz and freshman Quinn Bermingham. This was the first time that Stavrakas and Lazarevic played together this season, so they are still working out their chemistry together. The Bombers were able to then secure a win in the third-pair doubles when juniors Liam Spiegel and Sam Fried were able to defeat St. Lawrence’s senior Spencer Whitmire and sophomore Arman Tavana 8–5. The Bombers’ second doubles pair of senior Sam McGrath and junior Colten Lavery were unable to claim a lead for the Bombers, dropping the last doubles match 8–6 to St. Lawrence sophomore Joshua Marvald and freshman Nico Haet.

The Bombers knew they needed to win four of the six singles matches to be able to take home the victory but were only able to take three. They started off with a loss in fourth-pair singles when Whitmire defeated Fried 6–4, 6–4. The next singles match did not go the Blue and Gold’s way either, with McGrath losing to Romanetz 6–2, 6–4 in second-pair singles.

With the Bombers needing four straight wins to take the match, Lavery was able to put the Bombers back on the board in third-singles with a 6–1, 7–5 victory over Saints junior Alec Roslin. Stavrakas then picked up a win in first-singles over Haet 6–2, 3–6, 6–4. The Bombers were able to tie the score in sixth-singles when junior Max Prestwich picked up a victory over Bermingham 6–3, 6–2.

With one match to go and the score tied, Saints sophomore Jordan Mamelak defeated Spiegel 1–6, 6–1, 6–4, to seal the win for St. Lawrence.

The loss put the Bombers’ record at 0–2 to start the season, and they now will look toward their spring break trip to shift momentum for the rest of the season. The Blue and Gold’s next match is on March 11 against Bentley University in Orlando, Florida.