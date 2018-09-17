Men’s tennis competes at Bloomsburg Invitational

The Ithaca College men’s tennis team wrapped up the annual Bloomsburg Invitational on Sept. 16.

On the opening day of the invitational, the singles session saw balanced play as the Bombers took on opponents from both Division II Bloomsburg University as well as Division III Wilkes University. The Blue and Gold took 13 of the 18 matches played to begin the invitational.

The strong play in the singles session carried over into the second day, as the South Hill squad took on Wilkes, and won 9 of the 10 matches they played.

The Bombers got strong contributions from players such as senior Stefan Lazarevic, who went through the weekend winning every set in the three matches he played. Other players who had strong weekends were junior Minos Stavrakas and freshman Artem Khaybullin.

On the doubles side, Ithaca’s pairs fared well against Wilkes on the first day, winning four out of five matches. On the second day, however, the Bombers dropped all four matches they played against the pairs from Bloomsburg.

Men’s tennis returns to the courts beginning at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 28, when qualifiers will attend the ITA Northeast Regional Championship in Geneva, New York.