Men’s tennis competes at the Bloomsburg Invitational

The Ithaca College men’s tennis team finished with an overall record of 16–6 in singles play and 4–4 in doubles play throughout two days of competition at the Bloomsburg Invitational. The South Hill squad was joined at the tournament by Bloomsburg University and Wilkes University.

Three doubles pairs won tough matches against Wilkes. On the first day of the tournament, sophomores Colten Lavery and Sam McGrath defeated Wilkes 8–6. Junior Stefan Lazarevic and sophomore Sam Fried netted an 8–3 victory. Joining in on the doubles success was junior Ben Sharpe and freshman Marshall Comia, who also had an 8–2 win, propelling all three doubles into the second day of the tournament.

During day two of the tournament, one pair finished with another doubles win. Fried and Comia fought off a strong pair from Bloomsburg and beat the Huskies’ duo 8–6.

As for singles, Sunday proved to be an impressive day for the Bombers. Three sophomores were able to win all of their matches against Wilkes opponents as the tournament concluded.

Minos Stavrakas earned a victory against senior Artyom Nabokin with scores of 7–5 and 6–3. Max Prestwich defeated junior Jonathan White with 6–4 and 10–8 sets. Liam Spiegel beat freshman Tawhid Choudhury with scores of 6–4 and 10–8.

Senior Lorenzo Viguie-Ramos rounded off the Bombers’ singles victories with a 6–2 and 6–3 win against freshman Larry Scartz.

The South Hill squad will finish its fall schedule with one more tournament. Qualifying members of the men’s tennis team will go to Saratoga Springs, New York for the ITA Northeast Regional tournament. Competition begins at 8:30 a.m on Sept. 30 and will run through Oct. 2.