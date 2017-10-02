Advertisement
The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

October 2, 2017   |   Ithaca, NY

Sports

Men’s tennis competes in northeast regional competition

  PHOTO ILLUSTRATION BY CONNOR LANGE
By — Contributing Writer
Published: October 2, 2017

The Ithaca College men’s tennis team traveled to Saratoga Springs, New York, to compete in the ITA Northeast Regional Championship. The tennis team sent four members to compete: sophomore Minos Stavrakas, junior Sam McGrath, senior Lorenzo Viguie-Ramos and sophomore Liam Spiegel.

Stavrakas and McGrath were the only two singles to compete in the tournament while Viguie-Ramos and Spiegel played together in the doubles draw.

On the first day of the tournament, McGrath lost his opening round singles match to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute freshman Brian Niguidula. After losing the first set 6–1, McGrath battled back during the second set, but ultimately lost 6–5.

During the opening round of doubles, Viguie-Ramos and Spiegel lost a close match to St. Lawrence sophomore Eric Tecce and freshman Leo Romanetz in a close 8–4 match.

Stavrakas was able to post strong opening day results and advance to Sunday’s action. During his first match, he went on to beat Ramapo senior Adam Patrovics with scores of 6–1 and 6–2 to advance to the second round of singles play. There, he faced a tough opponent in The College of New Jersey junior Matt Puig. With 6–3 and 6–4 straight-set wins against Puig, Stavrakas was the only Bomber to advance to the second day of the tournament and compete in the ITA Northeast Regional Championship quarterfinals.

During the quarterfinal match, Stavrakas faced RPI sophomore Sebastian Castillo-Sanchez, who was the tournament’s fifth overall seed. At the end of the match, Stavrakas had lost with match scores of 6–2 and 6–1.

The South Hill squad will resume competition in the spring at 2 p.m. Feb. 18 against the University of Rochester in Rochester, New York.

Latest Articles

By | Oct 2, 2017

Trending Stories

Related Articles

Related Topics

