Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

May 2, 2017   |   Ithaca, NY

Sports

Men’s tennis defeats Connecticut College 5–4 on the road

Men’s tennis defeats Connecticut College 5–4 on the road
  PHOTO ILLUSTRATION BY CONNOR LANGE
By — Staff Writer
Published: May 2, 2017

The Ithaca College men’s tennis team faced Connecticut College in their last non conference battle of the season before heading to the Empire 8 Championships May 5–6.

The Bombers defeated the Camels in a tight match 5–4, ending their season 12–5 overall and 7–1 in conference.

Doubles flights started the day on a strong note for the Bombers. Taking first and second flight doubles the Blue and Gold gained an early lead.

First flight pair freshman Minos Stavrakas and sophomore Stefan Lazarevic defeated senior Daniel Maffa and sophomore Will Cannon of the Camels, 8–3.

At second flight doubles senior Wes Davis and junior Lorenzo Viguie-Ramos bested sophomore Charlie Williams and junior Ben Sachs, 8–6.

The Bombers took three of the six singles to defeat Connecticut College.

At fifth flight singles, senior Nate Wolf eased past sophomore opponent Scott Brown in two 6–2 sets. Stavrakas and Davis battled in tough fought matches.

Stavrakas defeated Williams at first flight singles 7–5, 6–4 while Davis played Maffa in a three set match that ended, 7–5, 4–6, 6–3 in favor of Davis.

Also putting up a close fight in singles was sixth flight Lazarevic. Lazarevic faced junior Patrick Farrell in three sets but was defeated 6–3, 4–6, 6–2.

The South Hill squad gear up for their next match at 4 p.m. on May 5 at Nazareth College in Rochester, New York. The Bombers will face St. John Fisher College in the first round of Empire 8 Championship.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Articles

Softball takes down Manhattanville in a doubleheader

Softball takes down Manhattanville in a doubleheader

By | May 2, 2017

Women’s tennis loses tough match to Connecticut College 5–4

Women’s tennis loses tough match to Connecticut College 5–4

By | May 2, 2017

Men’s tennis defeats Connecticut College 5–4 on the road

Men’s tennis defeats Connecticut College 5–4 on the road

By | May 2, 2017

Trending Stories

Students to occupy PRW to protest alleged unfair labor practices

Students to occupy PRW to protest alleged unfair labor practices

By | May 1, 2017

Fire breaks out in apartment on Coddington Road

Fire breaks out in apartment on Coddington Road

By The Ithacan | Apr 30, 2017

Theater students face racial microaggressions in department

Theater students face racial microaggressions in department

By | Apr 26, 2017

Related Articles

IC men’s tennis sweeps Alfred University 9–0

IC men’s tennis sweeps Alfred University 9–0

By | Apr 28, 2017

Men’s tennis takes down Utica College on the road 9–0

Men’s tennis takes down Utica College on the road 9–0

By | Apr 26, 2017

Men’s tennis suffers first conference loss to Stevens

Men’s tennis suffers first conference loss to Stevens

By | Apr 23, 2017

Comments

Related Topics

Ben SachsBlue and GoldBombersCamelsCharlie WilliamsConnecticut CollegeDaniel MaffaLorenzo Viguie-RamosMens TennisMinos StavrakasNate WolfNazareth CollegeScott BrownSouth Hill squadSt. John Fisher CollegeStefan LazarevicWes DavisWill Cannon