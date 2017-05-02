Men’s tennis defeats Connecticut College 5–4 on the road

The Ithaca College men’s tennis team faced Connecticut College in their last non conference battle of the season before heading to the Empire 8 Championships May 5–6.

The Bombers defeated the Camels in a tight match 5–4, ending their season 12–5 overall and 7–1 in conference.

Doubles flights started the day on a strong note for the Bombers. Taking first and second flight doubles the Blue and Gold gained an early lead.

First flight pair freshman Minos Stavrakas and sophomore Stefan Lazarevic defeated senior Daniel Maffa and sophomore Will Cannon of the Camels, 8–3.

At second flight doubles senior Wes Davis and junior Lorenzo Viguie-Ramos bested sophomore Charlie Williams and junior Ben Sachs, 8–6.

The Bombers took three of the six singles to defeat Connecticut College.

At fifth flight singles, senior Nate Wolf eased past sophomore opponent Scott Brown in two 6–2 sets. Stavrakas and Davis battled in tough fought matches.

Stavrakas defeated Williams at first flight singles 7–5, 6–4 while Davis played Maffa in a three set match that ended, 7–5, 4–6, 6–3 in favor of Davis.

Also putting up a close fight in singles was sixth flight Lazarevic. Lazarevic faced junior Patrick Farrell in three sets but was defeated 6–3, 4–6, 6–2.

The South Hill squad gear up for their next match at 4 p.m. on May 5 at Nazareth College in Rochester, New York. The Bombers will face St. John Fisher College in the first round of Empire 8 Championship.