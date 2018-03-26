Advertisement
The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

March 25, 2018   |   Ithaca, NY

Sports

Men’s tennis falls to No. 26 Skidmore College

  PHOTO ILLUSTRATION BY CONNOR LANGE
By — Assistant Sports Editor
Published: March 25, 2018

The Ithaca College men’s tennis team lost to No. 26 Skidmore College 8–1 March 25.

The Thoroughbreds swept the Bombers in doubles action. Senior Steven Koulouris and sophomore JT Wynne defeated senior Lorenzo Viguie-Ramos and junior Sam McGrath 8–5. Skidmore senior Lucas Pickering and junior Travis Leaf beat sophomores Minos Stavrakas and Colten Lavery 8–6.

Skidmore concluded the sweep when sophomores Jack McClaren and Jason Keye secured the 8–2 finish over sophomores Max Prestwich and Liam Spiegel.

During the singles matches, the Blue and Gold got their first win of the day when Stavrakas defeated Koulouris with 7–5, 3–6 and 6–3 sets. However, Stavrakas’ win would be the only win for the Bombers throughout the rest of the matches.

McGrath fell to Wynne in 7–6, (7–2) 6–4. In the next singles match, Leaf defeated Lavery in two sets 6–1, 6–3. Skidmore senior Ted Berkowitz beat Prestwich 6–1, 6–4. Freshman Suraj Mahtani concluded the win for Skidmore with a 6–0, 6–2 defeat over Spiegel.

The Bombers will face off against Hobart College at 4 p.m. March 29 in Geneva, New York.

 

