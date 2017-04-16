Men’s tennis sweeps St. John Fisher College 9–0

The Ithaca College men’s tennis team defeated St. John Fisher College April 14 in an Empire 8 conference match. The Bombers swept theCardinals 9–0.

Senior Wes Davis and junior Lorenzo Viguie-Ramos scored the first point with an 8–3 win against the Cardinals’ senior Jacob Zarzycki and freshman Dustin McCullough in the second flight.

Freshmen first flight doubles Minos Stavrakas and Colten Lavery defeated junior Kevin Kulawiec and sophomore Quinn Magiera 8–5.

Senior Nate Wolf and freshman Max Prestwich defeated St. John Fisher junior Jonathan Harper and senior Adam Moran 8–4 in the third flight doubles match.

In singles play, first flight singles Stavrakas defeated Kulawiec 6–0, 6–2. Davis followed with a 6–1, 6–3 win over Magiera in the second flight singles match.

Prestwich took home a win for the Bombers with a 6–1, 6–3 victory over Zarzycki in the third flight singles.

The Bombers return to play at 11 a.m. April 15 to take on Nazareth College in Ithaca, New York.