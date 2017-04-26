Men’s tennis takes down Utica College on the road 9–0

The Ithaca College men’s tennis team traveled to Utica, New York on April 25 in an early-week match-up against Empire 8 opponent Utica College. After a disheartening loss April 22 to Stevens Institute of Technology, the Bombers bounced back and defeated the Pioneers 9–0.

To start the match, the Bombers grabbed an early 3–0 lead, sweeping all doubles flights. Both the first and third flights for the Blue and Gold defeated their Pioneers opponents in an 8–0 set.

At first flight doubles, senior pair Wes Davis and Nate Wolf defeated sophomore Garrett Noake and senior Marcel Dupuis of the Pioneers, while third flight pair senior Charlie Vaca and sophomore Ben Sharpe bested junior and senior opponents Austyn Diller and Alfonzo Whitehurst.

Singles play also went smoothly for the South Hill squad. Two of the six singles flights swept its Pioneer opponents in two 6–0 sets, while not far behind two other singles flights bested its opponents in two 6–0, 6–1 sets.

Sophomore Garrett Boleslav and Sharpe claimed the two 6–0 set sweeps over their Pioneers opponents. At fourth flight singles Boleslav defeated sophomore Paul Litvak, and at fifth flight Sharpe defeated senior Jake Nigolian.

At first and third flight singles, Davis and senior Brandon Buksbaum, respectively, took the two 6–0, 6–1 victories for the Bombers. Davis bested junior Chris Dunn of Utica and Buksbaum defeated Dupuis.

Vaca at sixth flight singles also notched his first singles victory of the year by defeating senior Luc Boby of the Pioneers, 6–2, 6–0.

The Bombers improve to 10–5 overall on the season and 6–1 in conference play.

The Blue and Gold welcome Empire 8 opponent Alfred University at 4 p.m. April 27 at the Wheeler Tennis Courts for their last conference match of the 2016-2017 season.