New wide receiver coach hired for 2017 football season

The Ithaca College football team has welcomed another member to the coaching staff for the 2017 season.

Reece Petty, previously a coach at the University of Buffalo, was hired as the new wide receiver coach — the second coach the football staff hired during the week of April 10.

Prior to working at the University of Buffalo, Petty coached at Iowa State University from June 2014 to December 2015. At Iowa State University, he was in charge of recruiting players from Wisconsin, Kansas and Missouri.

Petty graduated from the University of Kansas in 2010, where he played on the football team as wide receiver and a special–teams player.