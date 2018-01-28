No. 3 wrestling dominates against Nassau Community College

The No. 3 Ithaca College wrestling team dominated Nassau Community College on Jan. 26 with a 42–3 victory.

Even though there were 10 scheduled matches, NCC could only participate in seven of them as multiple wrestlers were battling illness. The forfeits provided the Blue and Gold with 18 points and automatic wins for juniors Jake Ashcraft and Ferdinand Mase, and sophomore Dalton Elias.

Sophomore Tito Colom got things started right away for the Blue and Gold in the 133-lbs weight class with a pin against Nassau freshman Jorge Barreiro at 4:31 left in the second period. Sophomore Ben Brisman secured a 6–2 decision against sophomore John Arceri to put the Bombers ahead 15–0.

Bombers’ junior Austin Whitney beat NCC sophomore Antonio LaRocca 6–4 in the 157-lbs division. Senior Nick Velez earned his sixth pin of the season, with 4:51 left, against Nassau freshman Nicholas Provenzano in the 165-lbs division.

With the match tied at 4–4, senior Jaison White finished the match off strong against NCC freshman Michael Abidin with a decisive takedown in the final period to earn him a 7–4 victory.

Senior Chris Wymer was the only Bomber to lose his match as Nassau sophomore Chris Meloni secured a 6–4 win with a takedown in the final period.

The nationally-ranked Bombers will face off against Delaware Valley University at 11 a.m. on Jan. 27 in Ben Light Gymnasium.