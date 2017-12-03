Overtime thriller allows men’s basketball to win 87–79

The Ithaca College men’s basketball team won a thrilling overtime game over Bard College, 87–79. The Bombers outscored their opponents 17–9 in overtime to grasp their fourth straight win which places them 4–1 for the year, and undefeated in the Liberty League.

Senior guard Marc Chasin lead the Bombers in scoring with 27 points, making 12 of his 24 shots from the field and three out of his five free throws.

The Blue and Gold shot 34.29 percent from the field in the first half, causing them to fall behind by three points. Coming out after halftime, the South Hill squad shot an impressive 54.55 percent from the field and tied the game before dominating overtime.

Freshman guard Justyn Rogers lead the Raptors in scoring with 20 points.

Bard’s starting five scored 71 of its 79 points and the Bombers starters scored 68 points.

The Raptors shot 32.4 percent from the field, and although they shot better in the second half, the Blue and Gold came back to send the contest into overtime.

After winning its first two games in the Liberty League, the Bombers will next travel to Wells College at 7 p.m. on Dec. 5 in Aurora, New York. Their next home game will be against Liberty League opponent Union College at 8 p.m. on Jan. 5.