Sports PRSSA holds SWISH for Make-A-Wish basketball tournament Matt Maloney, Alisha Tamarchenko/The Ithacan On April 8, the Ithaca College chapter of the Public Relations Student Society of America held the SWISH for Make-A-Wish basketball tournament in the Fitness Center. By Alisha Tamarchenko, Matt Maloney — Staff Videographer, Assistant Multimedia Editor Published: April 12, 2017 facebook twitter linkedin email Advertisement Latest Articles The history of wooden to metal baseball bats By Andrew Sullivan | Apr 12, 2017 Editorial: Climate change deserves more localized attention By The Ithacan | Apr 12, 2017 Editorial: Let seeing-eye dogs be trained in peace By The Ithacan | Apr 12, 2017 Advertisement Trending Stories Ithaca College community rallies behind Planned Parenthood By Falyn Stempler | Apr 9, 2017 Man shot on Ithaca Commons By The Ithacan | Apr 9, 2017 If I’m not a person of color, and I’m not white, then what am I? The term “people of color” includes Asian Americans By Frances Johnson | Oct 21, 2015 Tell your friends facebook twitter linkedin email Related Articles The Ithaca community will come together at the Cancer Resource Center for the Finger Lake’s 18th annual Walkathon & 5K Run to help raise funds for local residents fighting cancer. 5K to raise money for cancer center By Sally Young | Oct 13, 2011 IC women’s basketball head coach discusses team’s success By Matt Maloney | Feb 18, 2017 Women’s basketball team pulls unexpected bid in NCAA tournament By Danielle D'Avanzo | Feb 28, 2013 Comments Related TopicsAmanda LaiAndrea WollinbasketballMake-A-WishMake-A-Wish FoundationMichaela DinteNora BorgosPaul PerrymanPRSSAPublic Relations Student Society of America
Comments