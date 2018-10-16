Sculling competes at Bucknell University on Oct. 14

The Ithaca College women’s crew and sculling competed at Bucknell University on Oct. 14 on the Susquehanna River.

In sculling, seniors Sierra Keat and Savannah Brija won the doubles field with a time of 20:10.

Behind Keat and Brija for second was sophomore Lauren O’Dell and freshman Dania Bogdanovic. They raced to a time of 21:03.

Juniors Liza Caldicott and Jennie Brian finished fifth place overall with a time of 22:39.

Junior Pearl Outlaw and senior Ella Sarachan finished in sixth with a time of 23:03. Senior Sophie Westfield and sophomore June Fortner came close behind finishing with a time of 23:33 for seventh.

In women’s crew, the college’s Varsity 8 finished third overall.

The South Hill squad’s boat included coxswain Michele Hyland and rowers Sarah Snow, Allison Ritting, Greta O’Hara, Mackenzie Morean, Izzy Ozkurt, Nicola Vigliotti, Allison Arndt and Devi de Olivera. They claimed the top Bomber time, finishing the four-mile race in 19:24.

The college’s second Varsity 8 boat finished sixth overall with a time of 20:33. The boat consisted of coxswain Olivia Southworth, and rowers Mikayla Henry, Noa Covell, Jade Hazzard, Leighanne Sullivan, Haana Suero, Samantha Spisak, Kiera Peterson and Eliza Worth.

The Bombers also entered two boats in the novice race.

The first Novice 8 included coxswain Emily Lighthall, and rowers Cyerra Adams, Edie McRoberts, Kelsey Lavin, Isabella Bantz, Olivia Acuna, Laura Trainor, Zoe Spang and Joy Rutt. They finished with a time of 22:00 for seventh.

Coxswain Gabrielle Kuker and rowers Sally Platt, Madalyn Blomkvist, Hannah McFarland, Ashleigh Schultz, Lauren Barnes, Willow Wolfe, Keeley Firinne and Autumn Michels made up the second novice 8 boat. They finished in eighth overall with a time of 24:19.

The Blue and Gold will compete again at 8 a.m. Oct. 27 at the Head of the Fish in Saratoga Springs.