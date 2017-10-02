Sculling competes in the Green Mountain Head Regatta

The Ithaca College women’s sculling team hit the road to Putney, Vermont, on Oct. 1 for the Green Mountain Head Regatta.

The Bombers looked to continue a good season after a solid start last week at the Cayuga Sculling Sprints. Senior Savannah Brija participated in the 1x regatta placing seventh with a time of 22:51.9, placing her in the top ten.

Also for the Bombers, seniors Libby Burns, Emily Campagna and Katie Lawson participated in the women’s 1x singles race.

The three Bombers all finished in order respectively, with Burns leading the way with a time of 23:41.5. Campagna and Lawson had times of 23:55.4 and 24:54.4, respectively.

Next up was the doubles races, as the Bombers kicked off their season in the 2x category.

Junior Meredyth Busam and senior Karina Feitner were the first to finish for the Bombers as they came in with a time of 20:47.7, which put them at fifth overall.

Senior Victoria Demiris and sophomore Jennie Brian teamed up and placed eighth as they came in with a time of 21:54.6.

The final duo to come in for the Bombers was junior Sierra Keat and senior Colby D’Onofrio, who placed 11th out of the 14 finishers.

The Blue and Gold will travel to Mercer, New Jersey, for the Small Boat Championships. Competition begins at 4 p.m. Oct. 7–8.