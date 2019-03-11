Advertisement
March 11, 2019   |   Ithaca, NY

Sports

Six track and field athletes compete at national championships

By — Staff Writer
Published: March 11, 2019

The Ithaca College’s men’s and women’s track and field teams traveled to Boston to compete in the NCAA Division III Indoor Track and Field Championships on March 8 and 9 at the Reggie Lewis Center.

During the meet, the women’s team had strong performances. Freshman Logan Bruce placed in the top 10 in three out of the five events in the pentathlon. In the 60-meter hurdles, Bruce earned sixth place with a time of 9.29 seconds. She also placed seventh in the shot put with a distance of 10.55 meters and the long jump with a distance of 5.24 meters. For the high jump, Bruce received 16th place with a height of 1.47 meters. In the 800-meter run, Bruce took 16th place with a time of 2:34.87.

During the pole vault, freshman Meghan Matheny claimed ninth place with a height of 3.70 meters. Junior Sarah Rudge was disqualified in the 800-meter run due to a false start.

The men’s team also had a strong showing. Freshman Dominic Mikula earned 18th place in the pole vault with a height of 4.45 meters. During the long jump, junior Dan Harden-Marshall became an All-American after he placed eighth with a distance of 7.04 meters. In his last indoor meet with the Bombers, senior Alex Arika earned 15th place in the triple jump with a distance of 14.09 meters.

The Blue and Gold begin their outdoor season at 11 a.m. March 23 at the Richard Stockton College Quad in Galloway, New Jersey.

