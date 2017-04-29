Softball defeats RPI and Union College in a doubleheader

On April 27, the Bombers took on Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and Union College head on and defeated both teams in a doubleheader in Schenectady, New York.

In the first game, against RPI, senior outfielder Jessie Fleck started the game with a single. Sophomore infielder Vanessa Brown got on base safely and sophomore utility player Alex Wright hit a triple, bringing home Fleck and Brown to take the lead 2-0.

In the top of the third, Fleck was walked but got out at second base due to Brown’s fielder’s choice. Wright hit a line drive that was caught and Brown was tagged out at second base after trying to tag up on Wright’s hit.

Freshman pitcher Shannon Grage hit a single to start off the top of the fourth inning. Sophomore outfielder Annie Cooney got on base with a fielder’s choice, but RPI forced out freshman infielder Lindsey Keller, who pinch ran for Grage, at third base.

Freshman catcher Frankie-Ann McCauley stepped up to the plate next and hit a groundout, allowing the runners to move up 60 feet. Freshman pitcher Abby Shields hit a single to bring in sophomore infielder Hannah Anderson and Cooney, making the score 5–0.

In the bottom of the fourth, RPI earned a one-out hit by pitch. Sophomore pitcher Haley Congdon followed with a strikeout and foul out to end the inning.

RPI came out in the bottom of the sixth, looking determined to score. Junior outfielder Devan Puhl hit a single and senior first baseman Courtney McArthur followed with a walk. With runners on second and third, Congdon forced a pop out to end the inning, keeping the Bombers in the lead at 5–0.

In the top of the seventh inning, Brown had a one-out single and stole second. RPI forced a fly out and a groundout to end the inning. The Bombers secured their 5-0 win in the bottom of the seventh.

In the second game, against Union College, the Bombers earned 21 runs on 20 hits.

The Blue and Gold earned a quick lead of 4–0 in the top of the first inning. Junior outfielder Allie Colleran hit a single and Fleck had a bunt single to get two runners on base with no outs. Thanks to an error on Union, Brown reached base during the next at bat, bringing in Colleran and advancing Fleck to third base.

Wright hit a sacrifice fly to score Fleck, advancing the Bombers to a 2–0 lead. Shields hit a double, bringing in Brown and widening the Blue and Gold’s lead to 3–0. Anderson’s single scored Shields, which was the last run of the inning.

Union condensed the gap when senior infielder Laura Aptowitz got a one-out walk, advanced on two wild pitches, and scored after junior infielder Nikki Ditizio reached base after a Bomber’s fielding error.

In the top of the second inning, Colleran hit a home run, giving the Blue and Gold a 5–1 lead. Fleck followed with a walk and Brown hit a single, advancing Fleck to third. Wright got on base after a fielding error, bringing in Fleck to score. Freshman pitcher Emily Holden walked which loaded the bases for the Bombers.

Anderson came up to the plate and hit a double, bringing in Brown and Wright. Cooney hit a double scoring Anderson and Holden. The Bombers were now up 10–1.

After Union intentionally walked Colleran, junior outfielder Emily Bloom hit a single, scoring Cooney. Brown hit a single and brought in Colleran and Bloom. The Dutchwomen forced a fly out to end the inning. The Bombers led the Dutchwomen 13–1.

In the top of the third inning, Anderson hit a two-run home run, bringing the score to 15-1. This was Anderson’s first home run of the season and sixth of her career.

In the top of the fourth, Bloom bunted a single and freshman infielder Haley Gaffney, who pinched hit for Wright, hit a one-out single, putting runners on first and second.

Sophomore infielder Dana Dolinko of Union College earned a two-out single, but then Holden struck out the final batter to end the inning.

Junior infielder Hannah Peters earned her first hit of the day and advanced to first on a wild pitch, in the top of the fifth. Keller hit a single to earn her first hit of the day, advancing Peters to third. After two flyouts, Brown hit a double bringing in Peters. Gaffney then singled to second base, scoring Keller.

Shields came up to the plate and hit a three-run home run, bringing the Bombers to a 21–1 lead.

Union couldn’t catch up to the Blue and Gold, and the squad ultimately secured their 21-1 victory after the fifth inning in a mercy rule.

The Bombers take on the Manhattanville College Valiants in a doubleheader at noon and 2 p.m. April 30 in Purchase, New York.