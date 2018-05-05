Advertisement
The Ithacan

May 5, 2018

Sports

Softball earns spot in Liberty League championship

  PHOTO ILLUSTRATION BY CONNOR LANGE
Published: May 5, 2018

The No. 23 Ithaca College softball team earned their spot in the Liberty League championship game with a 5–3 win over Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute on May 4.

The Bombers were able to grab a 4–1 lead in the fourth inning and never looked back as the defense stepped up to secure the victory.

Senior outfielder Allie Colleran lead the way for the Bombers offense with a home run to go along with two hits, two runs and an RBI on the day. Freshman infielder Gabby Laccona also had a great day offensively with a hit, a run, an RBI and one stolen base.

Sophomore pitcher Shannon Grage got the win in relief by pitching 3.2 innings and allowing two runs on three hits, one walk and two strikeouts.

The Red Hawks tried to notch a comeback in the bottom of the sixth by scoring two runs, but the Blue and Gold were able to get out of the inning and go on to score a run in the top of the seventh. In the bottom of the inning junior pitcher Haley Congdon came into the game and threw a scoreless frame to get both the save and the win for the Bombers.

The Blue and Gold now advance to the Liberty League championship game where they will play RPI again, as the Red Hawks defeated the University of Rochester in the losers bracket game. The game will be played at noon on May 5 in Troy, New York.

