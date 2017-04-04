Advertisement
Sports

Softball splits double header against Rochester

  PHOTO ILLUSTRATION BY CONNOR LANGE
By — Staff Writer
Published: April 4, 2017

Following an array of postponements and cancelled games due to inclement weather, the Ithaca College softball team was finally back in action on April 2 when they traveled up to the University of Rochester to take on the Yellowjackets in a doubleheader.

The Bombers ended up splitting the two games, falling to the Yellowjackets 5–3 in the opener, before bouncing back and taking the second game 5–1. Following the action, the Blue and Gold now possesses a 7–5 record overall, while the Yellowjackets sit strong at 10–4.

In the first game, sophomore third baseman Vanessa Brown stole the show offensively for the Bombers after blasting a two-run shot to give the South Hill squad a 3–2 lead in the top of the 5th inning.

Unfortunately, the good feelings were short-lived as Rochester would tack on three more runs in the bottom of the 5th inning, two of which came from a two-run homer by first baseman Rachael Pletz.

The Bombers were unable to mount another comeback and lost the first game to the Yellowjackets 5–3.

Nevertheless, the Bombers got back on track in the second game with an impressive, all-around display.

After a throwing error by the Blue and Gold giving the Yellowjackets a 1–0 lead in the bottom of the 1st, the pitching rotation and defense knuckled down, giving up only three hits in the entire contest.

Despite a slow start, the offense clicked at just the right time, as the Bombers were able to score five runs in the sixth to break the game open and defeat the Yellowjackets 5–1.

Freshman pitcher Shannon Grage earned the win for Ithaca, improving to 1–1 on the season. Grage also contributed to the Bombers’ run tally after blasting an RBI double to left field to expand the lead to 4–1.

The Bombers returns to action at 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. April 5 in Houghton, New York to take on the Houghton Highlanders in an important Empire 8 doubleheader.

