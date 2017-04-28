Softball splits doubleheader against Cornell University

The Ithaca College softball team split their doubleheader April 26 against Cornell University at Kostrinsky Field. The Bombers lost to the Big Red in the first game, but came back to defeat the Big Red in game two.

The first game was a pitching and defensive battle between the Bombers and Cornell, until the Big Red scored two runs in the top of the sixth to defeat the Bombers 2–0.

Cornell’s freshman infielder Erin Rockstroh hit a single to start the top of the third inning. She then stole second base and moved to third on a groundout. Cornell stranded Rockstroh on third base however after sophomore utility player Alex Wright caught a foul ball to end the inning.

Junior outfielder Allie Colleran broke up freshman pitcher Katie Lew’s perfect game in the bottom of the fourth inning by hitting a single to the outfield. She then advanced on senior outfielder Jessie Fleck’s sacrifice bunt, but Colleran was stranded on base.

Cornell in the top of the sixth inning had two doubles by senior outfielder Jessica Bigbie and junior infielder Megan Murray to take a 1-0 lead. The Bombers retired the next two batters, but junior catcher Tori Togashi hit a single to score Murray, giving Cornell a 2-0 lead.

Freshman catcher Frankie-Ann McCauley hit a double to lead off the bottom of the sixth inning and then advanced to third on Colleran‘s groundout. McCauley would be was stranded on base after freshman pitcher Abby Shields had a groundout to the pitcher to end the inning.

Wright had an infield single in the top of the seventh and advanced to third after a fielding error by Cornell. This allowed freshman pitcher Shannon Grage to get on base. With runners on first and third and one out, Lew struck out back-to-back Bombers to end the game.

In game two of the doubleheader, the Bombers fought back after the loss in game one and defeated the Big Red 2–1. The Blue and Gold only had two hits in the game.

In the fourth inning, sophomore infielder Vanessa Brown got on first base on a Cornell fielding error. Wright came up to the plate and hit a two-run home run giving the Bombers the 2-0 lead.

Cornell had its leadoff runner on base in the top of the sixth inning, but Grage, Wright and sophomore infielder Hannah Anderson turned a double play to clear the bases. Freshman Cornell infielder Bridgette Rooney hit a solo home run to make the score 2–1 still in favor of the Bombers.

Sophomore catcher Olivia Lam hit a single the top of the seventh inning. The tying run for the Big Red was now on base. Grage came back strong after the single in the final inning, striking out the next two batters and getting a groundout to get the win for the South Hill squad.

The Bombers next game will be played at 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. April 27 in a doubleheader in Schenectady, New York. The Blue and Gold will take on Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in game on and Union College in game two.