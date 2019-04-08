Softball splits doubleheader with Alfred University

The Ithaca College softball team split a non-conference doubleheader at Alfred University on April 4.

The Bombers took a 2–0 loss in the first game. The teams were able to keep each other from scoring through the first half of the game, but Alfred broke through in the fourth inning when the Saxons’ senior outfielder Becca Alexander scored a run off of a double from freshman Allison O’Toole. In the bottom of the fifth inning, the Saxons’ sophomore outfielder Sydney Saucedo scored off of a sacrifice fly from junior second baseman Jillian Murray.

The Bombers were unable to answer, and the Saxons held on to take game one 2–0.

The second game was a dominant performance by the South Hill squad, as the team took a big 18–0 win.



In the top of the first inning, senior second baseman Nikkey Skuraton scored in a run after senior first baseman Alex Wright grounded the ball to the shortstop.

In the top of the second inning, freshman catcher Kira Flegenheimer homered to the left center field, scoring freshman right fielder Julia Loffredo and sophomore third baseman Haley White, making the score 4–0. Later in the inning, senior center fielder Annie Cooney scored a run when sophomore left fielder Gabby Laccona tripled to right field. Wright singled to the left fielder, allowing Laccona to advance home. Junior designated player Abby Shields’s hit to right field allowed Wright to bring in a run. Before the offensive side ended in this inning, White hit a home run, scoring senior shortstop Hannah Anderson and Shields. Cooney was able to help Loffredo score also, making the score 11–0 by the end of the second inning.

In the third inning, Laccona scored when Shields doubled to right field. Consecutively, Wright, Shields, Anderson, and White scored on seperate plays, making the score 16–0. Skuraton grounded out, allowing Flegenheimer to score, and after Laccona doubled to left center field, Cooney scored the last run. The Bombers won 18–0 by slaughter rule after the fifth inning.

