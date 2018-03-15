Softball starts off season 4–2 at the Sunkissed Games

The Ithaca College softball team started its season with a 4–2 record through March 13. The Bombers started their season in Kissimmee, Florida as a part of the Sunkissed Games.

The season started on March 11 with an 8–2 win against Susquehanna University as well as a 11–2 loss to Washington University in St. Louis.

In the game against Susquehanna, the River Hawks got on the board first with a one-run lead early, but the Blue and Gold put up a five-run fourth inning to take a 5–2 lead and never looked back.

Three players on the South Hill Squad were able to drive in two runs and junior infielder Vanessa Brown hit a homerun to propel the offense to the victory.

Later in the day, the Bombers fell to Washington University of St. Louis in five innings. The Bears were able to score six runs in the first inning against the Bombers and maintained a lead throughout the entire game.

The Bombers pieced together a run in the bottom of the fifth but it was not enough to spark a comeback. Junior outfielder Annie Cooney was one of only four players in the Blue and Gold’s lineup to get a hit in the game.

The South Hill squad was back in action the following day with wins against both Plattsburgh State and Oswego State.

The Bombers picked up their first win of the day over Plattsburgh State by a score of 13–2 in six innings. The college maintained a steady supply of runs throughout the game before breaking out for six runs in the sixth inning to seal the victory.

Junior pitcher Haley Congdon pitched all six innings for the Blue and Gold, allowing two runs on five hits with three walks and four strikeouts. The win was Congdon’s second win of the year.

The second win of the day came against Oswego State by a score of 11–4 when Bombers continued their offensive success. Junior infielder Hannah Anderson led the way for the Blue and Gold with three hits, two RBIs and two runs scored.

In the final day of the South hill squad’s first three days of the Sunkissed Games, the Bombers fell to Rowan University 6–1 and beat Eastern Connecticut State 6–1 .

In the first game against Rowan, it was a close battle in the first inning, but the Profs put together a five-run second inning. Senior outfielder Allie Colleran drove in the only run for the Bombers in the third inning which was not enough for the Blue and Gold to secure a win.

The South Hill squad later took down Eastern Connecticut State. The Bombers answered a one-run deficit in the first inning by scoring three runs in the bottom half of the inning to take the lead.

Freshman infielder Gabby Laccona led the way for the Bombers offense with three hits including two runs scored.

The Bombers’ next game in the Sunkissed Games will be against St. Norbert College at 1:30 p.m. March 15.