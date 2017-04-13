Softball sweeps Alfred University in doubleheader

The Blue and Gold took on Alfred University in a doubleheader, winning both games and advancing to first in the Empire 8. The Bombers took the games by 14–5 and 9–1.

During the first game, the Saxons had a 3–0 lead on the Bombers during the bottom of the first inning. Sophomore utility player Alex Wright started the second inning off with a double, but the the Blue and Gold ultimately ended the inning still trailing by three.

The third inning started much like the second inning, but this time with a double from sophomore outfielder Annie Cooney. During the next at bat, sophomore infielder Nikkey Skuraton was hit by a pitch, advancing her to first.

The Bombers at this point had two baserunners and no outs. Junior outfielder Allie Colleran hit a three-run homerun during the next at bat, tying the game at 3–3. Sophomore infielder Vanessa Brown got a base hit, then stole second base and scored on Wright’s second double of the game, advancing the Bombers to 4–3.

Freshman pitcher Emily Holden came to the plate and started out the top of the fourth inning with a walk. Cooney then came to the plate, and Holden was soon forced out on a fielder’s choice. After one strikeout, Colleran earned her fourth RBI of the game.

Senior outfielder Jessie Fleck walked at the next at bat, then Brown and Wright each had doubles, advancing the Blue and Gold to 8–5. The Bombers earned one more run before the inning ended.

During the sixth inning, Brown hit her second double of the game, bringing in Colleran and Fleck to give the Blue and Gold a five point lead. Brown was then able to score after junior infielder Hannah Peters hit a sacrifice fly ball.

In the top of the seventh, Cooney and Skuraton got on base and were soon brought in by a single from senior outfielder Gabbie Litz. Wright then came to the plate and scored Litz, giving the Bombers their winning score of 14–5.

The win went to Holden, advancing her to 5–1 on the season.

After the Bombers’ big win, the second game started off slowly, with neither team scoring in the first inning.

In the top of the third inning, Brown and Wright each had a single RBI. Brown brought in Fleck, and then Brown scored on Wright’s single, bringing the score to 2–0. The Saxons scored in the bottom of the third inning, shortening the South Hill squad’s lead 2-1.

In the top of the fourth, sophomore Ellie Murray and Holden each hit singles. Skuraton then walked, forcing the bases to be loaded. Colleran then hit a line drive to left field, allowing Murray to score, advancing the Bombers to a 3–1 lead.

The Blue and Gold walked two of the Saxons’ players and allowed a single, but ultimately did not allow any runs.

During the fifth inning, freshman pitcher Shannon Grage hit a two-run double and brought the game to 5–1.

Skuraton hit a single in the top of the sixth inning and Colleran followed with a home run, advancing the Bombers to a 7–1. Brown and Wright then hit back-to-back home runs, bringing the team to the winning score of 9–1.

The Bombers will play another doubleheader at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. April 13 against Buffalo State at Kostrinsky Field.