Softball sweeps Houghton College in doubleheader

After going 7–5 in non-conference play, the Ithaca College softball team traveled west April 5 to face the Houghton Highlanders in an Empire 8 conference doubleheader.

The Bombers were able to sweep the doubleheader against the Highlanders, comfortably taking the first game 10–0 in only six innings before keeping the momentum on their side and winning the second game 5–2. The Blue and Gold now moves to 9–5 on the season, while Houghton falls to 6–14. The Bombers collected a combined 25 hits between the two victories.

The Bombers wasted no time getting on the board after senior outfielder Jessie Fleck singled to center field with one out. After Fleck stole second base, sophomore utility player Alex Wright hit her first triple of the season to give the Bombers an early 1–0 lead.

The Bombers never looked back, scoring a run in each inning, including multiple runs in the third, fifth and sixth innings.

Wright fueled the Bombers’ offense with three hits and three RBIs. Sophomore Haley Congdon pitched a complete game for the Bombers, letting up only three hits while striking out five to lead the Bombers to a 10–0 victory.

When game two of the doubleheader begun, the Bombers weren’t able to produce the same early offense they had in the first game. The game was scoreless through three full innings, until a walk with the bases loaded brought Ithaca’s sophomore infielder Vanessa Brown home for the first run.

Pitching dominated the game for both teams, with the Blue and Gold still leading 1–0 going into the seventh inning. The Bombers finally wore down the Highlanders pitching in the final frame, posting four runs. The Bombers scored their second and third run with one out before sophomore Annie Cooney’s groundout scored Brown. The Bombers scored two more runs with two outs until the Highlanders were finally able to retire the side.

Houghton began to rally in the bottom of the seventh, bringing two runs home due to sophomore pitcher Taylor Sile’s RBI and Bombers’ sophomore catcher Alex Kimmel’s error. The Bombers were able to get the final batter to fly-out and avoid blowing a lead.

Brown and sophomore infielder Hannah Anderson both collected two hits in the game to lead the Bombers offensively, while freshman pitcher Emily Holden collected a career high of 10 strikeouts.

The Bombers returns to action at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. April 8 at Kostrinsky Field for their Empire 8 home opener against the Nazareth Golden Flyers.