Softball sweeps Saint Lawrence University in doubleheader

The Ithaca College softball team defeated Saint Lawrence University 8–2 and 7–0 in their first Liberty League doubleheader April 6.

Starting off for the Bombers in the bottom of the first was senior third baseman Vanessa Brown, who homered to left center field. Senior first baseman Alex Wright doubled to left field scoring senior second baseman Nikkey Skuraton.

In the bottom of the second, Brown singled to left center field, allowing senior center fielder Annie Cooney to score, making the score 3–2. In the bottom of the third inning, senior shortstop Hannah Anderson helped Wright score with a single to right field. Sophomore pinch hitter Haley White hit a sacrifice fly to center field that scored Anderson. Cooney singled to left field allowing freshman catcher Kira Flegenheimer to advance to second and sophomore left fielder Gabby Laccona to score.

Brown later doubled to right center letting Cooney and Flegenheimer to score and making the score 8–2. The South Hill squad was able to hold on and win their first League game of the season.

In the second game, The teams were going back and forth in the first two innings keeping each other from scoring. In the bottom of the third, Skuraton and Cooney broke through to score when Brown singled to left field.

In the fifth inning, Brown hit a single up the middle to score Laccona, making the lead 3–0. Junior right fielder Abby Shields singled to center field, letting in Brown. Senior shortstop Ellie Murray hit the ball to center field allowing Shields and Wright to score, making the score 6–0.

In the sixth inning, Skuraton grounded out to second base as Cooney scored. The Blue and Gold took another win with a 7–0 advantage.