Softball takes down Manhattanville in a doubleheader

The Ithaca College softball team traveled to Purchase, New York, to take on Manhattanville College. The Bombers swept the Valiants in a doubleheader.

In game one, sophomore infielder Vanessa Brown hit a single in the top of the first inning. Sophomore utility player Alex Wright hit a single as well advancing Brown to third base.

Wright stole second base and advanced to third base after a throwing error by the Valiants, allowing Brown to steal home, giving the Bombers a 1–0 lead.

Freshman pitcher Shannon Grage walked at her at bat. She then stole second base and advanced to third on another throwing error by the Valiants, allowing Wright to score.

Sophomore infielder Hannah Anderson hit a two-run home run, giving the Bombers a 4–0 lead.

Manhattanville got on the board in the bottom of the third inning after sophomore infielder Sophia Chapelone hit a double. Senior infielder Alicia Marino hit a single to score Chapelone from second base.

Anderson hit a single in the top of the fourth inning. Freshman catcher Frankie-Ann McCauley hit a single to allow Anderson to score, putting the Blue and Gold up 5-1.

Marino hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the fourth inning for Manhattanville, making the score 5–4 still in favor of the Bombers.

Sophomore pitcher Haley Congdon was able to hold off the threat of the Valiants in the bottom of the seventh inning with bases loaded. The Bombers took game one by the score of 5–4.

In game two, Grage hit a double in the top of the seventh inning. Sophomore infielder Nikkey Skuraton pinch ran for Grage and freshman pitcher Abby Shields, who came in to pinch hit for sophomore outfielder Annie Cooney, hit a single and gave the Bombers the 1–0 lead.

The Blue and Gold were able to hold off the Valiants in the bottom of the seventh inning, winning the game 1–0.

The Bombers next doubleheader will be played at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. May 2 in Cortland, New York, against the SUNY Cortland Red Dragons.