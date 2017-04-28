Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

April 28, 2017   |   Ithaca, NY

Sports

Track and field competes at annual Tuesday Meet

Track and field competes at annual Tuesday Meet
  SAM FULLER/THE ITHACAN
Senior Natalie Meyer competing in the high jump April 25 at Cornell University. Meyer placed fourth in the event with a height of 1.55 meters.
By — Assistant Sports Editor
Published: April 28, 2017

The men’s and women’s track and field teams competed April 25 at the team’s annual Tuesday Meet at Cornell University. There was no team scoring.

For the women’s team, sophomore Viktoria Schultz took home first place in the 800-meter race while sophomore Amanda St. Clair came in first place in the 10,000-meter run.

Junior Amber Edwards took home second place in the 100-meter hurdles in 14.95 seconds.

Freshman Kendall Wellauer placed second in the shot put with a distance of 12.11 meters and senior Yvonne Palacios launched the discus 34.87 meters to finish in second place.

Freshman Estelle Yedynak cleared 1.60 meters in the high jump to place third.

On the men’s side, freshman Alexander Klein placed second in the 10,000-meter run with a time of 36:11.52. Freshman Robert Greenwald participated in the high jump and came in second place, clearing 1.90 meters.

Sophomore Alex Arika came in second place in the triple jump with a mark of 13.38 meters, and teammate, senior Roosevelt Lee, placed third in the event with a mark of 12.90 meters.

Junior Jordan Wohlfeld placed third in the 400-meter dash with a time of 54.13 seconds. Freshman Nick Cohen placed third in the 400-meter hurdles, finishing with a time of 1:00.57.

Sophomore Peter McGowan took fourth in the 200-meter dash by completing the race in 23.71 seconds.

The Bombers next meet will be at the Penn Relays at 9 a.m. April 27–29 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Articles

Track and field competes at annual Tuesday Meet

Track and field competes at annual Tuesday Meet

By | Apr 28, 2017

Students deliver petition to administrators in support of faculty

Students deliver petition to administrators in support of faculty

By | Apr 27, 2017

Weekend Preview: three teams celebrate Senior Day

Weekend Preview: three teams celebrate Senior Day

By | Apr 27, 2017

Trending Stories

Theater students face racial microaggressions in department

Theater students face racial microaggressions in department

By | Apr 26, 2017

Commentary: Class issues absent from higher education

Commentary: Class issues absent from higher education

By | Apr 26, 2017

Access to internships perpetuates inequality

Access to internships perpetuates inequality

By , | Apr 26, 2017

Related Articles

Away meets impact Ithaca College track and field athletes

Away meets impact Ithaca College track and field athletes

By | Apr 26, 2017

Track and field competes in Empire 8 Conference Championship

Track and field competes in Empire 8 Conference Championship

By | Apr 24, 2017

Track and field competes in Pennsylvania April 13-15

Track and field competes in Pennsylvania April 13-15

By | Apr 16, 2017

Comments

Related Topics

Alex ArikaAlexander KleinAmanda St. ClairAmber EdwardsBombersCornell UniversityEstelle YedynakJordan WohlfeldKendall Wellauermen’s and women’s track and field teamsNick CohenPenn RelaysPeter McGowanRobert GreenwaldRoosevelt LeeTuesday MeetViktoria SchultzYvonne Palacios