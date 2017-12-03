Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

December 3, 2017   |   Ithaca, NY

Sports

Track and field competes at Cornell University Dec. 2

Track and field competes at Cornell University Dec. 2
  PHOTO ILLUSTRATION BY ASH WILLIAMS
By — Staff Writer
Published: December 3, 2017

The Ithaca College track and field teams traveled to Cornell University Dec. 2 to compete in the Cornell University Greg Page Relays.

The women’s team had success in many events throughout the day. Senior Taryn Cordani finished first in the 5,000-meter run with a time of 16:57.00, while fellow senior Denise Ibarra came in second with a time of 18:39.64. For the 4×800-meter relay, the Bombers’ ‘A’ team finished in third with a time of 10:10:40. The team consisted of juniors Maggie Nickerson and Viktoria Schultz, as well as sophomores Ria Russo and Jessica Competiello.

In the 300-meter dash, sophomore Alexandria Rheaume finished eighth out of 61 runners with a time of 41.80. In the 3,000-meter run, senior Sierra Grazia had a firstplace finish with a time of 10:20.48 while sophomore Sarah Rudge had a time of 10:37.54, which earned her a thirdplace finish.

For the women’s field events, graduate student Katherine Pitman earned the Bombers a firstplace finish in the pole vault with a vault of 4.0 meters. In the long jump, junior Jordan Beckley finished seventh out of 27 with a jump of 5.20 meters. Freshman Samantha Healy had a throw of 11.79 meters, which earned her sixth place in the shot put.

The men’s team also showed success in the meet. In the distance medley relay, seniors Chris Gutierrez and Gerardo Munoz Celada, junior Owen Memelo and freshman Alec Hofer led the Blue and Gold’s ‘A’ team to a fourthplace finish with a time of 10:47.77.

In the 500-meter dash, sophomore Logan Winningham placed 13th out of 32 runners with a time of 1:09.06. Sophomore Daniel Harden-Marshall ran a time of 35.48 to earn him a fifthplace finish in the 300-meter dash.

The South Hill squad had runners place highly in the field events as well. In the weight throw, sophomore Harrison Buttrick had a ninthplace finish with a throw of 13.45 meters. In the pole vault, senior David Dorsey finished in fifth place with a vault of 4.50 meters, while fellow senior Seth Abbott tied for seventh place with a vault of 4.35 meters.

In the long jump, HardenMarshall had a 6.80 meter jump which propelled him to a sixthplace finish. For the triple jump, junior Alex Arika finished in eighth place with a 13.63meter jump. Junior Lee Matthews finished fifth out of 18 other throwers in the shot put with a throw of 13.71 meters.

The South Hill squad looks to keep the success rolling as they host Cortland at 4 p.m. on Dec. 8 in the Athletics and Events Center.

Latest Articles

IC wrestling competes at the Spartan Invitational

IC wrestling competes at the Spartan Invitational

By | Dec 3, 2017

Track and field competes at Cornell University Dec. 2

Track and field competes at Cornell University Dec. 2

By | Dec 3, 2017

Overtime thriller allows men’s basketball to win 87–79

Overtime thriller allows men’s basketball to win 87–79

By | Dec 3, 2017

Trending Stories

Editorial: Mansplaining must be stopped by professors

Editorial: Mansplaining must be stopped by professors

By The Ithacan | Nov 29, 2017

Commentary: Film classes shouldn’t include industry sexism

Commentary: Film classes shouldn’t include industry sexism

By | Nov 29, 2017

Mansplaining affects the educational progress for women at IC

Mansplaining affects the educational progress for women at IC

By | Nov 29, 2017

Related Articles

Men’s track and field wants to conquer its new league

Men’s track and field wants to conquer its new league

By | Nov 9, 2017

Women’s track and field goes for the first-place podium

Women’s track and field goes for the first-place podium

By | Nov 9, 2017

Women’s track and field finishes second overall at nationals

Women’s track and field finishes second overall at nationals

By | Jun 15, 2017

Comments

Related Topics

Alec HoferAlex ArikaAlexandria RheaumeAthletics and Events CenterBlue and GoldBombersChris GutierrezCornell UniversityCornell University Greg Page RelaysCortlandDaniel Harden-MarshallDavid DorseyDenise IbarraGerardo Munoz CeladaHarrison ButtrickIthaca CollegeJessica CompetielloJordan BeckleyKatherine PitmanLee MatthewsLogan WinninghamMaggie NickersonOwen MemeloRia RussoSamantha HealySarah RudgeSeth AbbottSierra GraziaSouth Hill squadTaryn Cordanitrack and field teamsViktoria Schultz