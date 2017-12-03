Track and field competes at Cornell University Dec. 2

The Ithaca College track and field teams traveled to Cornell University Dec. 2 to compete in the Cornell University Greg Page Relays.

The women’s team had success in many events throughout the day. Senior Taryn Cordani finished first in the 5,000-meter run with a time of 16:57.00, while fellow senior Denise Ibarra came in second with a time of 18:39.64. For the 4×800-meter relay, the Bombers’ ‘A’ team finished in third with a time of 10:10:40. The team consisted of juniors Maggie Nickerson and Viktoria Schultz, as well as sophomores Ria Russo and Jessica Competiello.

In the 300-meter dash, sophomore Alexandria Rheaume finished eighth out of 61 runners with a time of 41.80. In the 3,000-meter run, senior Sierra Grazia had a first–place finish with a time of 10:20.48 while sophomore Sarah Rudge had a time of 10:37.54, which earned her a third–place finish.

For the women’s field events, graduate student Katherine Pitman earned the Bombers a first–place finish in the pole vault with a vault of 4.0 meters. In the long jump, junior Jordan Beckley finished seventh out of 27 with a jump of 5.20 meters. Freshman Samantha Healy had a throw of 11.79 meters, which earned her sixth place in the shot put.

The men’s team also showed success in the meet. In the distance medley relay, seniors Chris Gutierrez and Gerardo Munoz Celada, junior Owen Memelo and freshman Alec Hofer led the Blue and Gold’s ‘A’ team to a fourth–place finish with a time of 10:47.77.

In the 500-meter dash, sophomore Logan Winningham placed 13th out of 32 runners with a time of 1:09.06. Sophomore Daniel Harden-Marshall ran a time of 35.48 to earn him a fifth–place finish in the 300-meter dash.

The South Hill squad had runners place highly in the field events as well. In the weight throw, sophomore Harrison Buttrick had a ninth–place finish with a throw of 13.45 meters. In the pole vault, senior David Dorsey finished in fifth place with a vault of 4.50 meters, while fellow senior Seth Abbott tied for seventh place with a vault of 4.35 meters.

In the long jump, Harden–Marshall had a 6.80 meter jump which propelled him to a sixth–place finish. For the triple jump, junior Alex Arika finished in eighth place with a 13.63–meter jump. Junior Lee Matthews finished fifth out of 18 other throwers in the shot put with a throw of 13.71 meters.

The South Hill squad looks to keep the success rolling as they host Cortland at 4 p.m. on Dec. 8 in the Athletics and Events Center.