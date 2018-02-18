Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

February 18, 2018   |   Ithaca, NY

Sports

Track and Field finishes out regular season at Cornell

Track and Field finishes out regular season at Cornell
By — Staff Writer
Published: February 18, 2018

The Ithaca College men’s and women’s track and field teams each sent a small group of athletes to Cornell University on Feb. 17 for the Marc Deneault Invitational. This was the last meet for the Bombers before the Liberty League Conference Championships.

On the men’s side, sophomore Everton Steele came in 10th place in the 400-meter dash. Freshman Kobe Guilford competed in two events, finishing 11th in the 1,000-meter run and 19th in the 60-meter hurdles.

Senior Chris Gutierrez finished 12th in the 800-meter run, while freshman Samuel Ives finished 17th. Freshman Hunter Stuart finished 19th overall in the 200-meter dash, while sophomore Nick Cohen placed 20th in the 60-meter hurdle preliminaries.

The No. 3 women’s team had athletes finish very high in their events. Senior Amber Edwards finished in third place in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.93 seconds. The performance set a new school record, as Edwards beat the previous record by .03 seconds.

Senior Denise Ibarra finished second in the 3,000-meter run. Sophomore Jessica Competiello finished sixth in the 800-meter run, finishing in second place among Division III runners. Freshman Lizz Eberhardt finished in seventh place in the 1,000-meter run, while sophomore Kelly Farrell finished ninth in the 5,000-meter run.

The Bombers will next compete in the Liberty League Championship at 2 p.m. Feb. 23 at St. Lawrence University in Canton, New York.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Articles

Track and Field finishes out regular season at Cornell

Track and Field finishes out regular season at Cornell

By | Feb 18, 2018

Women’s basketball defeats Vassar College 64–63

Women’s basketball defeats Vassar College 64–63

By | Feb 18, 2018

Men’s basketball secures fourth seed in conference playoffs

Men’s basketball secures fourth seed in conference playoffs

By | Feb 18, 2018

Trending Stories

Discharged fire extinguishers set off fire alarm in West Tower

Discharged fire extinguishers set off fire alarm in West Tower

By , | Feb 17, 2018

Columnist Danielle Allentuck discusses the importance of not using feminine mascots during sporting events.

Everyone needs to stop saying ‘Lady Bombs’

By | Feb 14, 2018

Escaping gay conversion therapy in Kenya

Escaping gay conversion therapy in Kenya

By | Feb 7, 2018

Related Articles

Track and field benefits from strong freshman class

Track and field benefits from strong freshman class

By | Feb 7, 2018

Track and Field competes at the Home Tri on Feb. 16

Track and Field competes at the Home Tri on Feb. 16

By | Feb 18, 2018

Track and field contends against Division I schools

Track and field contends against Division I schools

By | Jan 31, 2018

Comments

Related Topics

Amber EdwardsChris GutierrezCornell UniversityDenise IbarraEverton SteeleHunter StuartIthaca CollegeJessica CompetielloKelly FarrellKobe GuilfordLiberty League ChampionshipLiberty League ConferenceLizz EberhardtMarc Deneault InvitationalNick CohenSamuel IvesSt. Lawrence Universitytrack and field