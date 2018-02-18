Track and Field finishes out regular season at Cornell

The Ithaca College men’s and women’s track and field teams each sent a small group of athletes to Cornell University on Feb. 17 for the Marc Deneault Invitational. This was the last meet for the Bombers before the Liberty League Conference Championships.

On the men’s side, sophomore Everton Steele came in 10th place in the 400-meter dash. Freshman Kobe Guilford competed in two events, finishing 11th in the 1,000-meter run and 19th in the 60-meter hurdles.

Senior Chris Gutierrez finished 12th in the 800-meter run, while freshman Samuel Ives finished 17th. Freshman Hunter Stuart finished 19th overall in the 200-meter dash, while sophomore Nick Cohen placed 20th in the 60-meter hurdle preliminaries.

The No. 3 women’s team had athletes finish very high in their events. Senior Amber Edwards finished in third place in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.93 seconds. The performance set a new school record, as Edwards beat the previous record by .03 seconds.

Senior Denise Ibarra finished second in the 3,000-meter run. Sophomore Jessica Competiello finished sixth in the 800-meter run, finishing in second place among Division III runners. Freshman Lizz Eberhardt finished in seventh place in the 1,000-meter run, while sophomore Kelly Farrell finished ninth in the 5,000-meter run.

The Bombers will next compete in the Liberty League Championship at 2 p.m. Feb. 23 at St. Lawrence University in Canton, New York.