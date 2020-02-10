Track and field teams dominate Bomber Invitational

The Ithaca College track and field program put on a positive showing in the Bomber Invitational on Feb. 1 in Glazer Arena. The nationally ranked No. 4 women’s team placed in the top-eight 34 times and took first place in nine events. The No. 20 men’s team took first in four events and placed in the top-eight 26 times.

The invitational included entries from 12 colleges: SUNY Cortland, SUNY Geneseo, SUNY Oneonta, Shenandoah University, Springfield College, St. Lawrence University, Moravian College, Nazareth College, SUNY Delhi, Alfred University and Rowan University.

The Bombers won the first events of the meet with sophomore distance runner Danny Jagoe winning the men’s 5000m with a time of 15:27.32 and senior distance runner Parley Hannan breaking the facility record in the women’s 5000m with a time of 16:44.57.

The men’s team also made history, as sophomore pole vaulter Dom Mikula broke his school record for the event and cleared 5.00 meters. Mikula said setting this record is an achievement that he takes great pride in.

“It is an amazing feeling,” Mikula said. “Just thinking about all the greats before you, and to say I’ve jumped higher than all of them is crazy to comprehend.”

Sophomore pole-vaulter Meghan Matheny set a new personal record for herself with a clearance of 3.86 meters. The victory also sent her to the No. 1 seed in NCAA Division III for women’s pole vaulting.

Sophomore high jumper Kasim Cisse put on a display, placing first in the high jump by clearing 1.99 meters. Senior Harrison Buttrick also placed first in weight throw with a 17.26 meter toss.

Mikula said he was impressed with his team’s showing in the Bomber Invitational.

“We did very well at our last home meet of the season,” Mikula said. “Lots of personal best and winning times. This team is going to be very dangerous come championship time.”

Freshman sprinter Ayenaliz Velasquez feels that a performance like this helps bring the team closer together.

“We did really well overall,” Velasquez said. “We all worked together and supported each other while we watched other events, as a push to do better and show we care.”

The Bombers next meet is Feb. 14 at the David Hemery Valentine Invite in Boston, Massachusetts.