Track and field teams win Liberty League Championships

Both Ithaca College track and field teams clinched a first place finish at the Liberty League Conference Championships on Feb. 24.

Sophomore Daniel Harden-Marshall finished first in the 200-meter dash and the 400-meter dash while also finishing third in the long jump. Junior Derek Howes came in first in the 800-meter run and fellow junior Daniel Hart finished second. Sophomore Garrett Bampos came in fifth in the 5,000-meter run and junior John Blake came in fifth in the 1-mile run.

Blake said that it was amazing for the team to win a conference championship for its first year in the Liberty League Conference.

“We knew coming in that it was going to come down between us and RPI,” Blake said. “Throughout the meet we just keep reiterating that no contribution would be too small. To come out on top in our first ever Liberty League Conference Championships was incredible, there’s just no better feeling.”

The 4×400-meter relay team, which consists of Harden-Marshall, Howes, sophomore Logan Winningham and senior Gerardo Munoz, had a strong first place finish with a time of 3:23.21. Senior pole vaulter David Dorsey finished in third place with a vault of 4.60 meters. Junior Alex Arika finished in second place in the triple jump with a jump of 13.48 meters. Junior Lee Matthews came in second place for shot put with a throw of 13.81 meters.

On the women’s side, sophomore Amanda Wetmore finished in second place in the 60-meter dash while freshman Jaime Sheppard also earned a second place finish in the 400-meter dash. Senior Sierra Grazia came in fourth during the 1-mile run. Senior Taryn Cordani came in first in the 3,000-meter run and the 5,000-meter run. During the 5,000-meter race, she won by nearly 58 seconds against fellow senior Denise Ibarra, who secured the second place finish for the Bombers.

Senior Amber Edwards clinched first in the 60-meter hurdles. In the high jump, sophomore Estelle Yedynak finished in second place. During the women’s pole vault, two-time national champion senior Katherine Pitman secured a first place finish with a vault of 4.16 meters, which outscored the second place finisher by .79 meters.

Freshman Samantha Healy earned second place in the shot put while sophomore Elizabeth Gee finished in second place in the triple jump. In the 20-lbs weight throw, senior Caitlin Noonan clinched a second place finish.

The Bombers will compete at the All Atlantic Region Track and Field Conference at 1 p.m. March 2 in the Athletics and Events Center.