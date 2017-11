The Ithaca College volleyball team defeated the No. 7 ranked Emory University 3–1 in the NCAA Division III Volleyball quarterfinals on Nov. 16.

Emory won the first set 25–13, but the Bombers came back to win the next three sets 25–17, 26–24 and 28–26.

The Bombers move on to the semifinals which will be held on Nov. 17 in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

More details will be added soon.