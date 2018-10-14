Volleyball earns big wins at Stevens Invitational

The South Hill squad defeated both the University of Scranton Royals and the Arcadia University Knights in their second day at the Stevens Invitational.

In the first set against Scranton, the Bombers lost 29–27. When the Bombers led 25–24, sophomore outside hitter Reagan Stone had a service error, tying the game for the Royals. Sophomore outside hitter Sarah Jennison killed the ball, which was assisted by junior setter Caitlyn Floyd to tie the game 26–26. However, the South Hill squad was not able to take control of the final points, losing the first set to the Royals.

The second set was completely different, as the Bombers were in control of the set the whole time. Senior libero Tara Stilwell had three serve aces and Stone had another two aces. Down 13–4, the Royals took a timeout. Even with the break, the Blue and Gold had no problem taking the win in this set with a final score of 25–13.

The South Hill squad dominated the third set with a 25–20 victory. Senior middle hitter Ruby Dyson earned the first point for the Bombers. The Royals took two timeouts throughout the set as they slowly started to fall behind.

Floyd gained the first point assisted by senior libero Tara Stilwell to start the fourth set. Throughout the set, the Bombers struggled with serving the ball. The Bombers were not able to control the set as the Royals took the 25–18 win.

The final set between the Bombers and the Royals went back and forth tying the game twice at 2–2 and 6–6. The Bombers took the win of the set at 15–10 while winning the match 3–2.

The Bombers had 54 kills throughout the sets, 19 serve aces, 60 digs and 51 assists.

In the first set against Arcadia, the Bombers won the set 25–23. The Bombers tied the game at 21 and led after freshman libero Jordyn Lyn Hayashi served an ace, controlling the game by one point. As the set ended, the Bombers finished with the victory.

The second set was controlled by the Bombers from point one. Floyd assisted the ball ten times during the set. As sophomore outside hitter Reagan Stone and senior middle hitter Katie Evans killed the ball, the Knights took a timeout when they were down 22–19. The Bombers took another set win 25–22 as Stone delivered the last point.

The third set was very close as the Knights pulled out a set win. Both teams tied multiple times, however, the Bombers had a hard time handling the ball. At the end of the set, the Knights won 25–27.

The fourth set was owned by the Knights at the start. Head coach Johan Dulfer took a timeout when the Bombers were down 8–4. Floyd assisted junior outside hitter Taylor McCarthy for the kill, winning the set for the Bombers 25–21.

The Blue and Gold had 137 attacks, 44 kills, and 63 digs against Arcadia.

The South Hill squad will host Bard College at 7 p.m. Oct. 19 in the Ben Light Gymnasium for a Liberty League Conference matchup.