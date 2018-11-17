Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

November 17, 2018   |   Ithaca, NY

Sports

Volleyball falls in the NCAA Quarterfinals

Volleyball falls in the NCAA Quarterfinals
  FILE PHOTO/THE ITHACAN
By — Staff Writer
Published: November 16, 2018

The Ithaca College volleyball team fell to the No. 3 seed Emory University in the NCAA Quarterfinals on Nov. 15.

The Emory Eagles dominated the net as they took down the Bombers in four sets. The Eagles took the first set in a hardfought battle 25–23. However, the first set was full of errors for the Blue and Gold as Emory capitalized on 13 errors made by the Bombers.

The South Hill squad flipped the script in the second set by winning 25–22. The Blue and Gold tied it up from efforts above the net by sophomore outside hitter Reagan Stone with 14 kills and senior middle hitter Katie Evans with 13 kills. Junior setter Caitlyn Floyd also led the Blue and Gold with an impressive 39 assists.

The last two sets of the NCAA quarterfinals were won by Emory. The third was a close set with the Eagles edging the Blue and Gold 25–23. The fourth was all Emory as they dominated 25–16 to advance to the NCAA Division III National Semifinals.

The Emory Eagles were led by sophomore right side hitter Leah Saunders with 11 kills and senior setter Mady Arles with 44 assists.

The Bombers finish the 2018 season at an impressive 21–8 record with their second straight appearance in the NCAA Quarterfinals.

Latest Articles

Volleyball falls in the NCAA Quarterfinals

Volleyball falls in the NCAA Quarterfinals

By | Nov 16, 2018

Ithaca College closed Nov. 16 because of weather

Ithaca College closed Nov. 16 because of weather

By | Nov 16, 2018

Muller Chapel to implement structures to be more inclusive

Muller Chapel to implement structures to be more inclusive

By | Nov 14, 2018

Related Articles

Volleyball advances to Elite Eight with win over Carnegie Mellon

Volleyball advances to Elite Eight with win over Carnegie Mellon

By | Nov 12, 2018

Volleyball advances to Round of 16 with win over Stevenson

Volleyball advances to Round of 16 with win over Stevenson

By | Nov 11, 2018

Volleyball dominates in Round of 64 against Southern Vermont

Volleyball dominates in Round of 64 against Southern Vermont

By | Nov 10, 2018

Comments

Related Topics

BombersCaitlyn FloydEmoryIthaca College