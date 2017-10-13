Volleyball sweeps SUNY Cortland at Ben Light Gymnasium 3–0

Coming off a comeback victory against the Clarkson Golden Knights Oct. 7, the Ithaca College volleyball team took on SUNY Cortland Oct.11. The Bombers, now 7–0 at home and 12–5 this season, won with a three-set sweep defeating the Red Dragons 25–18, 25–8, 25–12.

“It was a very strong performance, we made them look not as good as they should be,” head coach Johan Dulfer said. “It’s a testament to how tough our mentality was.”

After a slow start and a close first set, the Blue and Gold won the second and third set without much difficulty. The Bombers had a combined 41 kills while Cortland struggled only managing to get 17.

The game came down to SUNY Cortland having 18 errors on offense.

Offensively, freshman inside/outside hitter Reagan Stone and senior outside hitter Joelle Goldstein took control of the game, each recording 10 kills. Also providing offense was sophomore setter Caitlyn Floyd who had 36 assists in the night.

“A lot of hard work has come together with everyone on the team and everything is working for everyone,” Stone said. “My setter is really smart when she choses to set me so I can usually hit around or through the opponent.”

The Blue and Gold will travel to Michigan to play in the Midwest Invitational. The Bombers will face off against No. 15 Hope College, No. 21 Elmhurst College, and No. 1 Calvin College.

“I expect a lot of growth, these teams all have a national history and past so we are going to find out if we can handle it”, Dulfer said. “I think we are going to be just fine, we need to learn that lesson and i’m looking forward to see how we respond to that.”

The Bombers return to action at 4 p.m. Oct.13th in Holland, Michigan to square off against No. 15 Hope College.