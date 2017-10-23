Volleyball sweeps Union College 3–0 on Senior Day

The Ithaca College volleyball team welcomed Union College to Ben Light Gymnasium in the Bombers’ last game of the Liberty League and senior night. Already sealing its spot in the postseason with a victory against Skidmore College, the Blue and Gold continued their winning streak, defeating Union College in a three-set sweep of 25–22, 25–16, 25–15.

With the win, the Bombers are now 18–6 in the season and finished with a record of 6–1 in Liberty League play.

The Bombers got off to a slow start with a very competitive first set against the Dutchwomen. The Blue and Gold eventually pulled ahead, winning the next two sets. Ithaca dominated in the kills category, recording 45, while Union struggled, only managing to get 25 kills.

Union came out strong in the first set, going up 9–5. After a time–out by head coach Johan Dulfer, the Bombers seemed to come alive and come back in the set. The Blue and Gold prevailed by scoring six out of the last seven points.

The tides shifted in the second set as the Bombers pulled ahead early, going up 14–6. Union came back in the set, making the score 16–12, but from that point on Union only managed to score four points.

In the third set, the Blue and Gold pulled ahead and did not look back. Sophomore setter Caitlyn Floyd had nine assists in the third setting, helping the Bombers secure a three-set sweep.

Freshman middle/outside hitter Reagan Stone and junior middle/outside hitter Katie Evans each had 10 kills for the team. In a strong senior night performance, Caroline Gerulskis recorded nine kills and had four digs.

The Bombers’ next match will begin at 5 p.m. Oct. 27 in St. Davids, Pennsylvania, against Stevens Institute of Technology.