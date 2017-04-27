Weekend Preview: three teams celebrate Senior Day

As the semester wraps up, here’s what is happening this weekend with Ithaca College’s spring sports teams.

The baseball is hosting three home games this weekend. On April 29, the Bombers celebrate their Senior Day when they host Utica College for a conference doubleheader matchup at 1 and 3:30 p.m. Then, on April 30, the Bombers return to Freeman Field for one last game against the Pioneers at 1 p.m.

The softball team traveled to Purchase, New York April 30 to take on Manhattanville College in a doubleheader. The team plays at noon and 2 p.m. The team is coming off playing a doubleheader against Cornell University April 26.

The men’s lacrosse team is home for its final game of the regular season and will celebrate its Senior Day as well. The South Hill squad takes on Hartwick College at 3 p.m. April 29. The team currently trails Stevens Institute of Technology for the top spot in the Empire 8 Conference.

Women’s lacrosse will also be home for their last regular–season game and will celebrate their Senior Day. On April 29, the team takes on Stevens Institute of Technology at noon to decide who will be the No. 1 seed in the Empire 8 tournament. With just one loss at home this season, the Bombers look to continue their dominance when hosting their opponent.

Men’s and women’s tennis teams end their season with an away match this weekend. On April 30, the teams travel to New London, Connecticut, for a nonconference matchup against Connecticut College starting at 9 a.m. The men’s team currently sits at the second spot in the Empire 8 rankings, while the women have earned the top seed spot.

The men’s and women’s track and field teams have a loaded weekend. The teams travel to Philadelphia for a two-day meet against the University of Pennsylvania on April 27 and 28. On April 30, the teams will compete at Cornell University for the Big Red Invitational and individuals will travel to the New York State Collegiate Track Conference Decathlon in Rochester, New York, which starts at noon.

On April 29, the crew team travels to Clinton, New York, for a regatta against Marist College, Hamilton College and Colgate University, starting at 11 a.m.