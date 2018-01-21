Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

January 20, 2018   |   Ithaca, NY

Sports

Women’s basketball beats RPI, falls to Skidmore

Women’s basketball beats RPI, falls to Skidmore
  PHOTO ILLUSTRATION BY EVE MAHANEY
By — Staff Writer
Published: January 20, 2018

The Ithaca College women’s basketball team split two matchups at home Jan. 19 & 20 against Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and Skidmore College, respectively. The Bombers beat RPI 84–63 and lost to Skidmore 59–46, improving their record to 11–5, and 6–3 in the Liberty League Conference.

The first game remained close through the first half, with the Bombers never leading by more than six. After securing their first double digit lead in the beginning of the third quarter, they were able to pull away in the second half, outscoring the Engineers 22–14 in the third quarter, and 20–11 in the fourth quarter.

Four members of the Blue and Gold registered double-digit scoring in the win. Sophomore forward Cassidy O’Malley led the way with a game-high 19 points, and posted five blocks as well. Senior forward Julie Yacovoni notched 16 points and 14 rebounds for her third double-double of the season. Also scoring in double digits were junior guards Meghan Pickell with 17 points and Annie Giannone with 15 points.

The Bombers did not fare as well in Saturday’s matchup against Skidmore. The Thoroughbreads outscored the Bombers 12–7 in the first quarter to take an early lead, but began to pull away after a strong second quarter, out scoring the Bombers 19–10.

The South Hill squad fought back in the third quarter, posting 16 points to Skidmore’s 10, but it was not enough to surmount the lead that Skidmore had established in the first half. The Bombers were outscored 18–13 in the fourth quarter.

O’Malley yet again led the Bombers with 16 points and four steals. Yacovoni also left her mark, putting up 13 points and three steals.

Senior guard Kelly Donnelly led the way for the Thoroughbreads, posting a gamehigh 22 points.

The Bombers will be back in action at 6 p.m. Jan. 26 when they visit William Smith College.

Latest Articles

Women’s basketball beats RPI, falls to Skidmore

Women’s basketball beats RPI, falls to Skidmore

By | Jan 20, 2018

Review: Singles for the week of 1/19

Review: Singles for the week of 1/19

By | Jan 20, 2018

Letter to the Editor: Transition team supports Collado

Letter to the Editor: Transition team supports Collado

By | Jan 19, 2018

Trending Stories

Letter to the Editor: Nuanced conversation must follow Collado story

Letter to the Editor: Nuanced conversation must follow Collado story

By | Jan 18, 2018

Letter to the Editor: Brandeis president expresses support for Collado

Letter to the Editor: Brandeis president expresses support for Collado

By | Jan 17, 2018

Ithaca College President Shirley Collado pleaded no contest to sexual abuse charge in 2001

Ithaca College President Shirley Collado pleaded no contest to sexual abuse charge in 2001

By | Jan 16, 2018

Related Articles

Club ice hockey looks to stand out in its league

Club ice hockey looks to stand out in its league

By | Oct 4, 2017

Women’s basketball falls to 9th-ranked University of Rochester

Women’s basketball falls to 9th-ranked University of Rochester

By | Dec 13, 2017

Women’s basketball defeats Montclair in home opener

Women’s basketball defeats Montclair in home opener

By | Nov 20, 2017

Comments

Related Topics

Annie GiannoneBlue and GoldBombersCassidy O'MalleyEngineersIthaca CollegeJulie YacovoniKelly DonnellyLiberty League ConferenceMeghan PickellRensselaer Polytechnic InstituteRPISkidmoreSkidmore CollegeSouth Hill squadThoroughbreadsWilliam Smith College